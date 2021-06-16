Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time

It's like watching a movie in reverse.
Just as festivals and events closed one by one last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, announcements are dribbling out from some that are coming back this summer.
The Erie County Fair became the largest event to announce its full return, when officials said Wednesday afternoon it will operate at full capacity.
The Buffalo Marathon will be held with all racers at a single start, as usual, later this month, and the Corporate Challenge will return this fall.
Admission will be free, as usual, for events like Taste of Buffalo that had been planning to charge. Others, like the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival, still have lots of unanswered questions. And some that had been planning on new admission restrictions, such as the Queen of Heaven Carnival, have dropped them.
"The news we just got is that we will pretty much be back to the normal carnival," said the Rev. Gregory Faulhaber, pastor of the church. "We'll have to change everything back."
The giant step toward a normal Western New York summer comes after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that most of the state’s Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted now that 70% of adult New Yorkers have received vaccinations.
The Erie County Fair, scheduled from Aug. 11-22, had planned to sell admission tickets in advance and to limit patrons to about 60,000 a day, down from the usual 100,000 to 120,000.
Tickets still will be sold online only, but can be used any day of the fair. The price is $13.50, which includes parking. Children 12 and under are free, but will still need to go online to reserve a ticket. There will be no ticket sellers at the gate.
Capacity limits for the Gusto Grandstand also have been lifted. Tickets for the fair and grandstand events go on sale starting July 1, and grandstand tickets include admission to the fair.
Taste of Buffalo announced Wednesday admission tickets to the July 10 and 11 event will no longer be needed.
Festivals and events that had been free were planning to institute advance sale tickets to limit and control how many people attended.
The two-day food festival in Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue had planned to conduct different sessions for admission to limit capacity. A $20 ticket to each session included $10 to $15 in food tickets.
Anyone who purchased an admission ticket on the Taste of Buffalo website will automatically receive a refund. Those who bought a ticket to the Tops Markets session at a Tops store will receive a full refund at the service desk at any Tops location through July 11, according to a statement released by the event. Anyone taking the Tops voucher to the Taste of Buffalo event will receive $25 in food tickets at any point during the festival.
More work to do
Festivals and carnivals that had spent weeks planning to keep people distant to limit capacity have some more work to do, now that restrictions have been lifted.
Queen of Heaven's carnival was planning to erect fences around the West Seneca grounds to limit access to the event, which had been an annual one until it was canceled last year. The church heard from the Erie County Health Department that it does not have to erect gates for the festival July 9-11.
Faulhaber said a lot of planning had gone into safety protocols, including ordering fencing and planning to sell tickets to limit the capacity to a maximum of 5,000 at one time.
Support Local Journalism
The carnival was going to have three admission gates and sell $3 tickets in advance.
"Fortunately, we didn't start selling them yet," he said.
Working under the old restrictions
Some events, like Canal Fest and the Italian Heritage Festival, already canceled their events for a second year. Others took the plunge, and began planning with capacity restrictions in mind.
The Lewiston Art Festival Aug. 14-15 will operate almost as usual, although Irene Rykaczewski, executive director of the Lewiston Council on the Arts, said the deadline for artists to sign up was in April, and she wasn't sure then what the conditions would be in August. Thus, she reduced the number of artists by about a third, from about 165 to 110.
"I am spreading out the artists so there's more distance between the vendors so in the event that we get a big crowd of people, we won't have such dense concentrations of people," she said.
Drew Cerza, organizer of the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival Sept. 4 and 5 was planning to sell tickets to different sessions to reduce the capacity. But he has a few other problems to solve.
He's not sure where it will be, since the Toronto Blue Jays have a home stand scheduled the same weekend as the festival, and it is not known whether they will still be playing at Sahlen Field.
In addition to that, Cerza said he has a chicken wing shortage and price crisis, and questions whether restaurants will have enough workers for their stands. And there is the pandemic.
"We're really going to do some thinking," Cerza said. "I hear half the people are still uncomfortable in big crowds."
Off to the races
The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge at Delaware Park will be held in person in the early fall, according to Justin Page, a bank spokesman.
The event annually draws thousands of participants from hundreds of companies to the park in June for a 3.5-mile race plus postrace gatherings held under tents. But last year's race was canceled (and converted to a virtual race) amid the pandemic. The prospects for this year's race were unclear, amid continued Covid-related restrictions.
The 20th edition of the Buffalo Marathon will be the first large road race in New York to return under normal conditions, organizers said.
The June 27 race will be held with a single start and with spectators. The race was to be held with groups of runners in staggered starts while spectators were not going to be able to be at the start or finish lines.
Organizers said the race, which usually has a field of more than 8,000, will be about 3,000 this year.
The marathon, which was scheduled for its 20th anniversary last year, was one of the first large races in the country to cancel. The race, set for its traditional May date, was canceled on March 23. This year's marathon was postponed from May to June due to surging cases earlier this year.
The marathon had announced in April that it would have a staggered start including cohorts of 200 due to the state's gathering restrictions, with groups going off 50 at a time and runners 6 feet apart. Competitors were to have to wear masks before and after the race.
Race officials said the marathon has raised $191,977 for Kaleida Health and are hopeful of surpassing $200,000 by race day. Donations can be made at buffalomarathon.org.
News Staff Reporters Keith McShea, Thomas J. Prohaska and Matt Glynn contributed to this report.