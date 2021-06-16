Western New York gets back to normal, one festival at a time

More work to do

Festivals and carnivals that had spent weeks planning to keep people distant to limit capacity have some more work to do, now that restrictions have been lifted.

Queen of Heaven's carnival was planning to erect fences around the West Seneca grounds to limit access to the event, which had been an annual one until it was canceled last year. The church heard from the Erie County Health Department that it does not have to erect gates for the festival July 9-11.

Faulhaber said a lot of planning had gone into safety protocols, including ordering fencing and planning to sell tickets to limit the capacity to a maximum of 5,000 at one time.

The carnival was going to have three admission gates and sell $3 tickets in advance.

"Fortunately, we didn't start selling them yet," he said.

Working under the old restrictions

Some events, like Canal Fest and the Italian Heritage Festival, already canceled their events for a second year. Others took the plunge, and began planning with capacity restrictions in mind.