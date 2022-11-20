Western New York digs out from massive snowstorm: 'The recovery is still continuing'

After much of Western New York was pummeled day after day with heavy and, in some cases record-setting, snow, Sunday's weather finally offered enough of a reprieve for crews to put a dent in the massive cleanup effort.

"Today is cleanup day," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said late Sunday morning. "It's a very important day because we have some time to get out there and continue to ensure that we're cleaning up our community and getting it back to normal."

That meant a day focused on side streets around the region, particularly in the hardest-hit areas, such as Orchard Park, Evans, Lackawanna and Hamburg. It meant employing high lifts and dump trucks, for example, to remove the snow that had compacted and was too heavy for some plows to move. In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said crews got into the residential streets to clear and remove snow starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

But much work remains to recover from the storm, which Poloncarz said set a state record for the most amount of snow to fall within a 24-hour period, beating a mark that had stood for decades in the famously snowy Tug Hill Plateau north of Oneida Lake.

As of Sunday, travel bans remained in place in Lackawanna, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and part of Buffalo, south of William Street.

"I'm hopeful that in the next 24 to 48 hours, the rest of the driving bans can be lifted," said Poloncarz, who at 4 p.m. Sunday reported a serious one-car accident on Route 20 in Hamburg in which a car flipped on its side and landed on a snow pile.

Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures Much of the attention will likely be in the hardest-hit areas, such as Orchard Park, Evans, Lackawanna and Hamburg, where travel bans remain in place, noted Dan Neaverth, the county's commissioner of emergency services. Many school districts already have announced closures for Monday as the cleanup continues.

County and state officials urged continued patience from residents and asked them to remain off the road in areas with travel bans, allowing time for crews to work on the cleanup. And for those who had to abandon their car during the storm, those vehicles were towed by Erie County to the McKinley Mall's former Sears parking lot. An inventory of towed cars, accessible at erie.gov/towedvehicles, had 102 vehicles on it by 5 p.m. Sunday, with 75 license plates from New York, 10 from Canada, three from Pennsylvania, two each from Ohio, Florida and Illinois and one each from Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Iowa, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. One was a trailer.

"This was a record-breaking storm that in some ways, it was more intense than the storm that we had, Snowvember, back in 2014," said Karen Hoak, deputy commissioner of public works for the county highway division. "We saw at some times that there were six inches per hour of accumulation, so the recovery is still continuing."

While Mother Nature cooperated Sunday with sun and clear skies, it also was windy, which created drifts and blowing snow in flat areas.

Many of Western New York's schoolchildren will be at home early this week, lengthening their Thanksgiving week break. Among the school districts closed Monday: Buffalo, Lackawanna, Orchard Park, Hamburg, Frontier, Lake Shore, Eden and West Seneca. Orchard Park and Hamburg, the hardest-hit municipalities from the storm, also won't have school Tuesday.

Orchard Park, Hamburg schools to be closed Monday, Tuesday; Buffalo schools closed Monday The closure announcement comes after Erie County officials said early Sunday that they would discuss with school district officials today about school reopening plans.

Other areas of life also will be paused Monday: For example, the City of Buffalo said its Cazenovia and Lovejoy indoor pools will be closed Monday, while the city's garbage and recycling pickup also is canceled Monday before the schedule gets back to normal Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Meanwhile, in many Erie County courtrooms, most operations will be conducted virtually Monday, with physical access to court facilities curtailed. And nonessential Erie County personnel will be permitted to work from home Monday – echoing what many workers with that ability may do in the aftermath of such a storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday morning said the state has spoken to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in the process of sending her request to the White House for a federal emergency declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming counties. "We're hoping to get an answer soon," said Hochul, who noted such a declaration would provide access to federal funding for affected counties to support ongoing response operations.

In addition, Hochul said the state will be asking for Small Business Administration assistance, seeking to help all the small businesses that had to close amid the storm and are likely seeing a financial hit.

Some businesses also sustained damage, such as Braymiller's Lanes in Hamburg, which sustained a partial roof collapse that means the building will have to be demolished.

From devastation to 'rolling' again: Braymiller's Lanes owner vows to rebuild after community outpouring On Sunday, even as the building was due for demolition Monday, Braymiller Lane's owner Howard Braymiller started to feel a little more positive, vowing to rebuild the 80-year-old bowling alley.

"This has been a historic storm," Hochul said. "Without a doubt, it's one for the record books. And as someone who's from Buffalo and has lived in upstate my entire life, we've seen a lot of snow. But when you hit 80 to 85 inches over the course of, you know, just a couple-of-day snow event, everywhere from Natural Bridge up in the North Country to Orchard Park, that is one to tell your grandkids about. But how you get through it is mostly how we'll be judged."

That's what Erie County is doing now.

As of late Sunday morning, the county was evaluating five collapsed sites and was actively monitoring structures at risk of damage or collapse from the heavy snow loads, said Greg Butcher, the county's deputy commissioner of homeland security. Once a site is identified, it then involves relocating people to shelters or warming places until the structure's safety can be determined.

Poloncarz said that about 80 residents were using the shelter at the Hamburg Senior Center, including 20 who were brought there recently from an apartment complex on the Hamburg-Orchard Park border "where they were worried about the structural integrity of the roof."

County officials have reported no further deaths from the storm since announcing Friday that two men died of heart attacks while clearing snow, grim news that caused officials to advise residents not to try to shovel such a volume of snow – especially without help from others.

‘This is right up there with Snowvember,’ Southtowners say as they dig out The wreckage from this year’s storm was evident in Orchard Park, which no doubt set a one-day snowfall record of 77 inches on Friday, once that amount is confirmed by the state climatologist.

Throughout the storm, there have been plenty of stories about neighbors helping one another.

That included at the Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue and adoption group in Blasdell that had called for help when its staff was unable to get to the shelter because there was a 6-foot wall of snow blocking the entrance.

County officials reported Sunday that they were able to respond and open up access to the shelter, so all the animals could be taken care of and fed.

"We are making great progress," Poloncarz said. "We know there's a lot of people out there who are wishing that every street had been opened by now. And I just want to say to all of you we're making great progress."