Western New York Covid-19 positivity rate continues downward

The seven-day average positivity rate for Covid-19 testing in Western New York continued dropping as of Friday, while the overall statewide seven-day rate hit its lowest since Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday.

In the state's WNY five-county region, the rate was 3.44%, down from 3.49% Thursday. But the rate represented the highest of any region in the state.

The statewide seven-day average was 1.89%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The region with the second highest seven-day average was the North Country at 2.10% followed by 2.91% in the Finger Lakes region.

"New York is beating back Covid every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down," Cuomo said. "The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we're able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries.”

Cuomo, however, cautioned residents not to let down their guard.

“Covid is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus," he said

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.