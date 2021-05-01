 Skip to main content
Western New York Covid-19 positivity rate continues downward
top story

Covid-19 vaccine for teens

Public Health Nurse Mary Beth Holt fills up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine during a "teen vaccine clinic" held by the Erie County Health Department at SUNY ECC South Campus, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The seven-day average positivity rate for Covid-19 testing in Western New York continued dropping as of Friday, while the overall statewide seven-day rate hit its lowest since Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday.

In the state's WNY five-county region, the rate was 3.44%, down from 3.49% Thursday. But the rate represented the highest of any region in the state.

The statewide seven-day average was 1.89%. 

The region with the second highest seven-day average was the North Country at 2.10% followed by 2.91% in the Finger Lakes region.

"New York is beating back Covid every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down," Cuomo said. "The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we're able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries.”

Cuomo, however, cautioned residents not to let down their guard.

“Covid is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus," he said

