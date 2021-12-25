Western New York counties use education, rather than fines to enforce mask rules

"It's been a full month," Poloncarz said this week. "It's had an impact."

'Businesses are still responsible'

On the ground, it's staff at grocery stores, restaurants, churches and other places who must ask forgetful or recalcitrant guests to follow the state mask policy. "The businesses are still responsible," Wendel said.

Bob Syracuse, co-owner of the Pizza Plant chain, said his customers for the most part have gone along with the rule, even when they have to be reminded to put one on while walking around.

"I haven't had a problem. People are generally abiding by it," Syracuse said, attributing this to his smaller customer count, compared to a big-box store, and the fact people can unmask while dining.

The two largest grocery chains in the area, Tops Markets and Wegmans, have taken different approaches.

"If someone happens to not be wearing a mask, a manager will approach them with a disposable mask and a copy of the mandate and kindly remind them of the policy," Tops spokesman Kathy Sautter said.

Wegmans, though, does not ask its employees to confront unmasked customers.