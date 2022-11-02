 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western New York construction materials companies merge

  • Updated
LOCAL touch a truck HICKEY

A United Materials truck displayed at the 2018 Touch a Truck event. 

 Buffalo News
Two Western New York construction materials companies are merging. 

Upstate Steel, located in Blasdell, is purchasing the building supply division of VCNA United Materials, based in Depew, according to Paramax Corp., an advisor to VCNA on the deal. The purchase will expand Upstate Steel's product offerings. 

More than 100 employees will work at the combined company, Paramax Senior Vice President Joseph Donovan said. Upstate Steel does not plan to cut any jobs, he said.

"(Upstate Steel) is going to invest in the business and grow it over time," Donovan said.

Upstate Steel provides steel, aluminum and stainless products and services primarily for steel manufacturing in a multitude of industries across the United States. The company also fabricates reinforcing bar, welded wire mesh, bar supports, accessories and anchor bolts.

VNCA's building supply division, Scranton’s Thruway Builders Supply Corporation, offers products like hardscapes, pavers, masonry, concrete and stone for professional contractors.

The acquisition of United Materials’ building supplies division expands Upstate Steel’s product offerings to include a complete line of brick, masonry supplies, site work accessories, natural stone products, cultured stone veneers and decorative concrete materials, tools and accessories.

