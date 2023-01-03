Western New York chef has to get creative on Netflix cooking show

Have you ever tried Indian-flavored spaghetti and meatballs made out of pita bread and frozen fish sticks?

Probably not, but that's the dish Williamsville entrepreneur and cooking instructor Smita Chutke came up with while competing on the new Netflix show "Cook at All Costs."

Chutke grew up in India and learned to cook from her grandmother. When she moved to the United States 20 years ago, she saw that Indian cuisine was misrepresented in the U.S. Chutke wanted to raise awareness of what traditional, authentic Indian food is, so she started hosting private cooking classes and dinners.

About two years ago, she started selling her own blends of Indian spices through her business Smita's Cookery.

Chutke was excited to share her passion for Indian cuisine with a global audience through Netflix.

She traveled to Toronto in April to film her episode of "Cook at All Costs," which features three home cooks who have to bid on ingredients to create dishes to impress a celebrity guest judge. Each contestant starts with $25,000 in their bank to bid on ingredients. The winner gets to take home whatever cash they have left.

Chutke had no idea what to expect going into shooting the show, she said.

"All the emotions that you see on the show are very real because there is no preparation," Chutke said. "There is no ahead-of-time knowledge."

She leaned on the basic cooking techniques she learned from her grandmother to make creative, flavorful dishes out of ingredients she wasn't familiar with.

In the first round, Chutke had 45 minutes to create a dish with ostrich loin as the main protein. Chutke had never eaten or cooked ostrich meat before, she said.

She decided to cook the ostrich like a steak and presented celebrity chef Nyesha Arrington with an ostrich flatbread made from canned crescent rolls topped sautéed celeriac and kale.

In round two, the contestants had to create a global fusion dish incorporating elements from two or more cuisines.

Faced with ingredients like Asian pears, frozen fish sticks, pickled peppers and pita bread, Chutke was able to incorporate traditional Indian spices into her inventive dish.

She cut the pita bread into noodle-like strips, formed fried meatballs from frozen fish sticks and finished her Indian-Italian fusion dish with a sauce made from pears, peppers and yuzu, an Asian citrus fruit.

During her appearance on the show, Chutke wore a saree, a traditional Indian dress fashioned from one long piece of fabric, under her blue apron.

"One of the best parts that I really liked about Netflix is how they represented diversity really well," Chutke said. "I really appreciate that they let me wear my saree. Our grandmothers and every woman cooked in their sarees, did their daily chores in their sarees. So that was one of the very critical parts of representing India and the tradition."

She paired the pink and gold saree with a comfortable pair of sneakers.

To find out if Chutke won, you'll have to watch her episode of "Cook at All Costs," titled "Global Fusion," currently streaming on Netflix.