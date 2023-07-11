State officials have allocated nearly $69 million for Western New York bridge repair and replacement projects, part of a statewide initiative to help local governments strengthen their infrastructure while making bridges and culverts more resilient and reducing the risk of flooding.

The funding is part of more than $516 million in Bridge NY assistance for 141 local governments across New York, designed to support projects that combat climate change and ensure that the bridges can better withstand extreme weather. It comes on top of $716 million that was previously awarded through the program.

"New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure, and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Among the awards are $1.43 million for the Kenfield Road bridge over Black Creek in Clarence, where town officials have been pushing to replace an old bridge that was last rehabbed more than 20 years ago. Officials said the new bridge, expected to take five to six months to complete, will probably be a modern three-sided box culvert with a wider bridge deck and a large opening to carry as much water as possible when the creek starts to flood.

“This was our second attempt submitting an application for this funding, but our persistence paid off as we thought the old bridge was a good candidate to be replaced under this program,” Town of Clarence Highway Superintendent James Dussing said of the Kenfield bridge project. “The bridge will serve our residents and local agriculture well for many generations to come."

Funding for replacing 13 other bridges in Erie County includes:

• $4.75 million each for replacing the Mill Road bridge over Cazenovia Creek and the Hammond Hill Road bridge over Cattaraugus Creek.

• $2.95 million for the East Eden Road bridge over Hampton Brook.

• $2.29 million for the Marshfield Road bridge over North Bridge Clear Creek.

• $2.02 million for the Fletcher Street bridge over Two Mile Creek in the City of Tonawanda.

• $1.83 million for the Dennis Road bridge over Little Sister Creek.

• $991,000 for the Day Road culvert linking a tributary to Hunter Creek Tributary.

• $958,000 and $861,000, respectively, for Milestrip Road culverts linking to Muddy Creek and Delaware Creek.

• $800,000 for the Siebert Road culvert in Lancaster.

• $798,000 for the Reist Street culvert to Ellicott Creek in Amherst.

• $701,000 for the Larkin Road culvert to Franklin Gulf in Eden.

• $536,000 for the Greymont Avenue culvert in West Seneca.

In Niagara County, the grant will pay for replacing the Route 271 bridge over Brench Jeddo Creek, the Carmen Road bridge over Golden Hill Creek, the Plaza Drive bridge over Bergholz Creek in Wheatfield, the Balmer Road culvert, the Ramsomville Road culvert, the Baer Road culvert and the East High Street culvert.

There's also money for seven bridges each in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and four in Allegany County.