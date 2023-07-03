Buffalo – and Western New York as a whole – has long been touted as a great place to settle down, buy a home and raise children.

But as birth and fertility rates continue to decline nationwide, Western New York has been no exception.

In fact, the region’s birth rates – a measure of live births per 1,000 people – are on average below the state’s rate of 10.7 births, according to 2020 data from the New York State Department of Health’s Vital Statistics.

Nearly 1,100 fewer babies were born in the eight counties of Western New York in 2020, compared with 2010, according to that same data.

Erie County, which experienced a population increase for the first time in 70 years, has the 18th-lowest total fertility rate in the state, according to data from Cornell University’s Program on Applied Demographics.

Total fertility rate refers to the average number of live births a woman would have during her reproductive years if she followed the existing patterns of age-specific fertility in the given year.

Erie County’s total fertility rate of 1.56 is below the state average of 1.63.

However, that is not the case for all of Western New York’s eight counties. Cattaraugus County, for example, has the 10th-highest fertility rate in the state at 1.92 live births per 1,000 women.

Nationally, birth and fertility rates have steadily declined since the 1970s, as people are having fewer children or waiting to have children later in life, and teenage pregnancy rates have dramatically fallen in the past 30 years.

That is a trend LuAnne Brown, the current CEO of the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network, saw during her 30-year career as an OBGYN nurse at the former Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

“We saw women that, for whatever reason, got married later,” Brown said. “Maybe they’re pursuing their careers, but they’re having their kids later.”

As women begin having their first child later in life, they typically have fewer children, said Leslie Reynolds, a research analyst at Cornell University’s Program on Applied Demographics.

“After you get to a certain age, there are only so many children you could have,” Reynolds said.

And as the cost of living continues to rise, many households need to have two working parents to meet their families’ needs, Reynolds said.

Rob Leteste, business intelligence and workforce manager at Invest Buffalo Niagara, pointed to a stagnant child care industry in Western New York as a possible factor in the region’s declining births.

According to data collected by Invest Buffalo Niagara, the child care industry locally has not seen much job growth, and the median wage for a child care worker continues to be below what is needed to sustain a family.

“Which is interesting, because what we hear is the demand for child care is very high,” Leteste said.

Migration offsets

birth declines

In Buffalo and Erie County, specifically, declining birth rates are being offset by an increase in international immigration, Leteste said.

Beginning in 2017 and continuing through 2020, the Buffalo Niagara region saw more deaths than births, according to Invest Buffalo Niagara’s Labor Market Assessment. But the influx of refugees and immigrants to the City of Buffalo and its suburbs counterbalanced the declining number of births.

While Erie County’s more-rural neighboring counties have higher total fertility rates, those areas are the ones experiencing greater population loss. According to the 2020 census, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties lost a combined 13,000 people.

46 more asylum-seekers arrive in Western New York; additional arrivals are expected Since the first two busloads of asylum-seekers came from New York City to the Buffalo region Friday morning, two more buses of migrants have made their way here. Officials expect asylum-seekers will continue to come in a small but steady stream.

Erie County has been successful in creating an ecosystem that’s like a “magnet” for welcoming international immigrants and refugees, Leteste said. In June, dozens of asylum-seekers, many from Congo and Venezuela, arrived in Erie County.

“If you look at the (population) increase for Erie County, in particular, (international migration is) the reason we have the increase. Full stop,” he said.

While much of the immigration in Western New York is concentrated within Erie County, the city of Niagara Falls is becoming a popular place for Ukrainian refugees, and Chautauqua County is launching its own talent attraction organization to entice young workers to relocate to the area.

One of the goals of Invest Buffalo Niagara is to attract 25- to 34-year-old professionals to the region. This is the same demographic that is of prime age for having children.

The region’s 25- to 34-year-old demographic has grown by 18.1% from 2010 to 2020, compared to a 13.2% increase in the U.S. as a whole. Retaining the thousands of college graduates in the region would further add to the the growing 25- to 34-year-old population and could slow the declining birth and fertility rates.