Western New York begins to get back to normal as storm recovery continues and roads open

We're not back to normal yet, but you can see normal from here.

After four days and nights of wall-to-wall snowstorm aftermath and recovery work, virtually all main streets in the region and many secondary streets are either fully dug out or have seen a plow go by.

Many schools still remain closed for Tuesday, frustrating some parents, and residents who were among the last to see the front edge of a plow Monday were not in a generous mood. But many officials agree that this version of a November storm was handled much better than the ones that preceded it, including the Wall of Snow in 2014.

Most offices and businesses are expected to fully reopen. And the Turkey Trot, the longest continuously held road race in North America, is still on for Thanksgiving Day.

Government leaders are talking more about financial recovery as snow-clearing efforts continue. An emergency declaration announced by President Biden on Monday will help offset local and state government costs.

For the most part, people can get around again.

The National Weather Service on Monday released snowfall totals showing that Hamburg and Orchard Park saw snow accumulation of 80 inches or more. But by late Monday, all travel bans had been lifted.

Lackawanna and the neighborhoods of South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy also had their travel bans lifted Monday afternoon. All city roads are now open, though city bus service lines are still limited or experiencing delays. Travel advisories discouraging unnecessary travel remain for hardest-hit communities.

The dangers of digging out remain a serious concern. County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that a third man died of a heart-related fatality Monday as a result of shoveling snow. Two others died of similar causes on Friday.

Total feet and inches

The National Weather Service released the unofficial snowfall totals for all counties in New York State that saw snow accumulation as part of the storm. The Weather Service counts snow that fell between Wednesday night and Sunday night.

The highest total was reported by an observer in Hamburg, where 81.2 inches was recorded, followed by Orchard Park, which registered 80 inches exactly.

While many anticipate the storm will set new snowfall records in parts of Erie County, the Weather Service report remains unofficial until a team of climatologists can review the data.

Locations in the towns of Elma, East Aurora and Boston followed with snow accumulations that generally ranged from 4 feet to more than 5 feet. The rest of Erie County saw snowfall totals of between 1 foot to just under 4 feet.

Parts of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties measured more than 2 feet of snow in places. Niagara County, meanwhile received between 7 inches and 19.5 inches of snowfall.

Federal declaration

The federal government is stepping in to assist with local government costs associated the snowstorm recovery costs. Six Western New York counties will be receiving financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

The declaration means local governments will be eligible to have 75% of their extra costs reimbursed with federal dollars.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she made the request to the White House over the weekend and was gratified by Biden's swift response.

She pointed out that the last time New York submitted an emergency declaration request was for a similar November storm in 2014 that also buried the Southtowns. In that case, it took weeks to grant the request.

"My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm," Hochul said in a statement.

Local leaders looking forward to some financial relief.

Mayor Byron Brown noted that the amount of money spent of overtime has yet to be calculated. More than $260,000 has been spent to hire private contractors to assist with the snow clearing and hauling efforts.

Schools still closed

Seven school districts, including Buffalo Public Schools, will remain closed Tuesday, as of announcements made early Monday evening. The additional day off from school has some parents worried their children may have no school at all this week due to the approaching Thanksgiving holiday.

"The aftermath of the event is much more extreme in certain areas of the city, causing district wide impact on transportation," read a statement posted to the Buffalo school district website Monday, which was also issued as a robocall to parents. "All students are to stay home. There is no remote instruction. All staff are to stay home."

Orchard Park and Hamburg already had announced over the weekend that schools would be closed both Monday and Tuesday. Since then, Buffalo, Lackawanna, Frontier, Lake Shore and West Seneca all announced they would remain closed on Tuesday.

Buffalo resident Ariel Aberg-Riger, a working parent with two children in elementary school, said she recognizes the snowstorm has been challenging, especially in South Buffalo. But she said she also is worried about the disruption for students, which will have children out of school from Thursday through Monday.

She noted that this represents the third week in a row that students have not had a full week of school because of the last two weeks children had off for Election Day and Veterans Day holidays. She's hoping school will resume on Wednesday but is bracing for disappointment.

"When you get to this point, I think there's this build-up exhaustion and rage or having none of these systems work and consistently fail our children," she said. Happenings and delays The weekend storm isn't slowing the Turkey Trot. It will go on as scheduled starting at 9 a.m. More than 14,000 runners and spectators are expected along Delaware Avenue and the streets surrounding the Buffalo Convention Center downtown. "We would like to thank the City of Buffalo, whose work around the clock to keep roads clean and safe, will allow us to continue this great Buffalo tradition," said Michael Baggerman, the spokesman for the YMCA Buffalo Niagara, which organizes the event. Meanwhile the Erie County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, the region’s largest drive-through holiday festival, has been delayed a week. It will now open at 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The remaining Festival of Lights dates are scheduled for December 9-11, 16-18 and 19-23. Admission must be purchased online. Those who already purchased admission tickets for this Friday, Saturday or Sunday will receive refunds. News Staff Reporters Aaron Besecker and Harold McNeil contributed to this article