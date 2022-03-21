West Side farmers market to feature produce from Orchard Park collective

"The underserved communities and immigrants who came here in the past 20 years kind of adopted urban ways of eating unhealthy foods," he said. "Having the farmers market on the West Side will help the people get healthy and fresh produce."

Ali, a member of the Somali Bantu community, spent a decade at Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya before emigrating to Buffalo, where he earned a master's degree in economics from the University at Buffalo.

Ali said the grant will enable the Providence Farm Collective to expand relationships with wholesalers, partner nonprofits and local food pantries.

"The result will be a source of income for PFC’s farmers and improved access to healthy, culturally relevant and affordable foods for community members facing food insecurity,” he said.

The farm collective began as a project of the Somali Bantu community in 2017 at the Providence Farm, a horse farm in East Aurora owned by Dr. Christopher Kerr.

The move to Orchard Park came in April 2020 and now includes farmers from Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Ethiopia, Burma and Liberia.