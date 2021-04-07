West Side Bazaar makes plans for new home on Niagara Street

Covid-19 set back by a year the West Side Bazaar's plans to move to a new home on Niagara Street.

Now the business with immigrant- and refugee-run restaurants and retail booths is getting back on track.

With some luck, the nonprofit organization hopes to break ground this summer on the new West Side Bazaar building and open in late fall 2022. Architectural renderings were shown at an open house Wednesday evening and officials discussed proposed improvements at the new location and sought feedback.

"We're really excited about the project and are moving everything we can to move it forward," said Carolynn Welch, executive director of Westminster Economic Development Initiative, also known as WEDI.

"But there is obviously some time between now and completion," she said, “so nothing is really set in stone yet."

The food and retail business, which helps immigrant and refugee businesses get a start, is moving from Grant Street to a new home at 1432 Niagara St.

A rendering showed a two-story building with lots of windows and color, including a mural on a side wall, though the concept could still change.