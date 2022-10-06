West Seneca wants to know cost of repairing its pool. Some residents worry where that will lead.

They fought to keep the West Seneca town pool from being filled in and want it to reopen next year, but some West Seneca residents are still nervous the town wants to demolish it.

That's because West Seneca Town Board members hired an engineering firm to determine what kind of repairs the town pool at Veterans Park might need, and how much it could cost.

That may seem like a positive development, but some activists who fought to reopen the pool next year are worried the town is looking for an excuse to demolish it.

The pool was closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, and was open four days a week last year because of the difficulty in hiring and keeping lifeguards.

The board voted 4-1 May 23 to close the pool, citing the inability to hire enough lifeguards for the summer, a decreasing number of people using it and repairs that will be needed. Board members were ready to vote on the demolition of the pool in August, but changed their minds after residents pleaded for it to reopen.

Board Member Robert J. Breidenstein said in May the pool eventually would need resurfacing and a new gutter system, estimated at about $500,000. A former lifeguard wants to know why the town would spend up to $4,000 to hire engineers to determine the same thing.

"All of this is already known from the buildings and grounds department," Courtney Frances Fallon told board members at their meeting last week.

Supervisor Gary Dickson said the town's examination of the pool is not to the same level that the engineering firm Clark Patterson will take.

Town Engineer Steven R. Tanner said the firm has structural and plumbing engineers who will look at the pumps and filtration system to make sure they are sized appropriately, how old they are, how long will they could last and how they are operating.

"The gutters from time to time do rip away from the side of the pool and they may require some structural fixes," Tanner said.

Tanner said the firm also plans to consult with a pool installer to help with the audit.

Meanwhile, Breidenstein said the town is working to get more lifeguards for the town pool. There are several training sessions planned in December and February.

"We will go a long way for the town to address at least the West Seneca portion of the national lifeguard shortage," Breidenstein said.

He said there still is discussion about how many lifeguards are required for the pool. Residents said the town inflated the number of guards needed.

"In my opinion, we can't have enough lifeguards. If we have too few lifeguards that puts the pool in jeopardy of opening full time," he said. "I personally am not comfortable leaving the fate of the pool up to 15-and 16-year-olds and their desires to work or not to work."

Breidenstein said he would like to see a pool supervisor hired by Feb. 1, the entire supervisory staff hired by March 1 and guards hired May 1.

"Every time we miss a deadline, that puts the pool reopening in jeopardy," he said.

But Breidenstein said he wants the pool to open.

"If we have lifeguards, I will support the pool opening," he said.