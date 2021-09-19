West Seneca to unveil historical marker for Seneca medicine woman

West Seneca’s newest historical marker will be unveiled in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Main Street Cemetery, between Mill Road and Seneca Street.

The marker, obtained by the West Seneca Historical Society through a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends and Lore program, commemorates Kau-Qua-Tau, a Seneca medicine woman believed buried on cemetery grounds in 1821. According to legend, she had been accused of witchcraft and her spirit haunted the area for several years after her death.

The ceremony also will recognize the work of the West Seneca Rotary Club for restoring fencing for the part of the cemetery where Native Americans and members of the Ebenezer Colonies are buried. Scouts from Explorer Troop 416 also will be acknowledged for beautification work.

An open house will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. in the West Seneca Historical Museum, 919 Mill Road. Light refreshments will be served.

