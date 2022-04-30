West Seneca to take second look at Canisius High School athletic complex expansion

Canisius High School baseball players will be waiting a little longer to play at the school's athletic complex on Clinton Street in West Seneca.

State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek sent the expansion plans for the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex back to the West Seneca Planning Board.

"The court remanded the matter back to the Planning Board for a new determination with regard to the site plan," Town Attorney Chris G. Trapp said. "The judge did not say that the construction could not ultimately take place or that they were prohibited from doing anything, simply the process should be reviewed again."

The seven-member Planning Board approved the site plan for two baseball diamonds at the complex on June 10, 2021. The approval was on the condition that the State Historic Preservation Office, which was looking for possible artifacts on the land, gave its approval.

The Planning Board did not formally declare that the project would have no adverse effect on the environment, because it did not yet have the necessary approval from the historic preservation office.

And that's where resident Daniel T. Warren came in. Warren said the Planning Board did not follow the proper procedure when it approved the site plan for more baseball diamonds before determining if the construction would have an adverse effect on the environment. He filed a petition in State Supreme Court last July challenging the town's actions.

Warren lives on Indian Church Road, which he said is just outside the 100-year flood plain where the athletic complex lies next to Buffalo Creek. It's also near the Lexington Green subdivision, which has experienced flooding from Buffalo Creek.

Warren said in court papers his property gets "swamp-like" after heavy rains and he believes if the project is built "erosion and changes in storm water runoff patterns will negatively impact the environment on his property and he will be compelled to expend money to install other drainage systems and methods to protect his environment and property."

He said he wants the Planning Board to issue a positive declaration that the project could have significant environmental impacts, which would trigger a lengthy environmental review.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Hopefully we'll get our environmental review of that whole area," Warren said.

The school had hoped to start construction last August to have the fields ready by this spring.

"Had they issued a positive declaration and started the environmental review last June or even July when I filed my petition, we would have been done with it already," Warren said.

The high school created the complex in West Seneca to centralize its sports facilities because there is not enough room on its Delaware Avenue campus. Canisius football, soccer and lacrosse teams play in the Clinton Street complex, which also includes an eight-lane track for track and field team events.

Canisius wants to construct one artificial turf varsity field and one junior varsity baseball field with an artificial turf infield and natural grass outfield. Plans also call for a practice area, four dugouts, two scoreboards, two sets of bleachers, a batting cage, press box and possible future tennis courts. The expansion would take place on about 16 acres. There already is a three-sport synthetic turf field, event facilities, locker room and concessions buildings and a parking lot on the site.

The town attorney said the matter will be on a future Planning Board agenda.

"The Planning Board will deal with it in their normal course of business dealing with site plans," Trapp said.

"We'll start all over again," said Edward C. Cosgrove, the attorney for Canisius.

He said the school has spent "a good bit of money" to improve the athletic facility.

"We’ll do whatever is necessary to follow the law and follow whatever the Town Planning Board and Judge Siwek want us to do with respect to placing those baseball fields there," Cosgrove said. "We’re not giving up on this."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.