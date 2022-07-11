West Seneca tackles deer problem, starting with educating humans

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson said he found a reference in Town Board meeting minutes from 2013 about a resident complaining about problems with deer.

That resident was Beverly Leising, and she said it has not gotten any better.

"It's worse now," she said. "We have an enormous amount of deer that are invading neighborhoods because the herd does not have any natural predators."

Instead of seeing a deer occasionally in the back yard, "now they come seven at a time," Leising said.

"Any vegetable or plants that are planted to enhance the neighborhood are chewed down to the nitty gritty," she added.

And sometimes the deer get into trouble. Early Thursday morning, West Seneca police freed a fawn that had its back leg stuck in a chain link fence.

When Animal Control isn't on we often get called to free deer from nets, fences, etc. Sometimes it's nice to share a lighter side of police work, so enjoy this morning's video courtesy of the overnight shift, brought to you by Bang energy drinks and Sunoco breakfast sandwiches. pic.twitter.com/ZZ1bqZzHge — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) July 7, 2022

There are some residents who want to attract deer in their yards and feed them, which is illegal in New York State. And when the deer leave the yard, they are crossing the roads, sometimes colliding with automobiles.

It is a problem other suburban towns have dealt with through the years as development of homes, strip malls and businesses eliminated natural habitat for deer and other animals, pushing them into more people-populated areas.

A number of municipalities from Amherst to Clarence, Lackawanna, Cheektowaga and North Tonawanda instituted bait-and-shoot programs to cull deer and found sometimes dramatic reductions in the number of car-deer collisions.

In West Seneca, the number of car-deer collisions jumped to 195 in 2019, up from 170 the previous year. The number dropped 25% in 2020, when many people stayed off the roads because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But last year, there were 167 collisions, according to the West Seneca Police Department.

The highest number of accidents occur during autumn months, when there are more than twice as many as in the spring and summer.

Two areas of Union Road had clusters of car-deer collisions: near the Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center just south of Clinton Street, and near Southgate Plaza at Seneca Street.

West Seneca created a Deer Task Force last year, and in the coming months, the town will implement its recommendations.

"This Town Board has heard you," Dickson said Thursday evening after mentioning the 2013 complaint that came before he was in office. "I understand it is not moving as quickly as you would like. It's also moving faster than other residents would like."

Board members Thursday approved the deer management plan recommended by the task force. But the deer problem won't be solved overnight, board members said.

"Now, the hard part starts," Dickson said.

"I think it's a complex issue. It's going to take time for us to solve it," Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec said. "It's going to take many different approaches."

The plan recommends a number of them.

During a special meeting on the management plan last month, the task force presented its findings, which included a survey of residents.

"We learned that residents are concerned that continued development of the town is impacting available green space for deer to travel without impacting residences and traffic," task force member Brittany Hernon said.

About one-third of residents responding to a survey did not have any problems with deer, another third think there are too many and action is needed, and about one-third see deer as a "serious nuisance issue," according to the task force. And 72% had personally experienced a deer-related issue. Damage to plants and yards was a common issue.

Residents are divided on how to deal with deer, with 45% supporting lethal measures to reduce the population, and 25% opposed to a culling program. Others thought non-lethal approaches should be tried first.

Of those responding to the task force survey who fed deer, most said they fed the deer to help them survive. Others wanted for form a bond with deer and reduce food waste.

"There is not a quick or economical answer. Whatever we do, people are very upset, for understandable reasons," Councilman Joseph Cantafio said. "The bottom line is if people continue to feed them, we’ll get them back – it will continue."

Education about the problems deer create, why they should not be fed, tips on avoiding car-deer collisions and why they are so numerous are among topics that would be one of the first parts of the plan to be implemented over the next 18 months.

"The plan has a lot of moving parts, which is appropriate, given the complexity of the problem," Dickson said. "It's recommended we work on all these other issues, both data collection, and surveying the public and education for a period of about 18 months and see how that goes before we move onto, if necessary, the lethal option."

The plan also recommends dividing the town into deer habitat zones for signage, monitoring, data collection and changes in zoning laws. One change to be considered might allow higher fences without requiring a variance in a deer habitat zone.

Councilman Robert J. Breidenstein said most of the residents he has talked to support the plan, with one caveat.

"There is a strong movement of individuals who have approached me and would like to see us implement all stages concurrently, including the use of some controlled lethal culling," Breidenstein said.

According to the timeline in the plan, the town will evaluate and determine whether or not to recommend removal of deer to reduce the population by January 2024.