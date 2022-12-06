West Seneca supervisor: Pool will open this summer

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson said the town is committed to opening the pool in Veterans Park this summer, despite a shortage of lifeguards that kept the facility on a limited schedule last year.

The Town Board voted earlier in the year to demolish the pool, but put that on hold when residents organized to save it.

But the commitment to open the pool this year was not enough for some community members who worry the town is setting up the pool to fail and eventually be demolished.

"As far as I'm concerned, we are going to have a successful season," Dickson said of the 2023 summer at Monday's Town Board meeting. "Then, maybe, we can build on that for next season."

The main spokeswoman for pool supporters, Courtney F. Fallon, said the pool's safety plan approved by the Erie County Health Department calls for more than the minimum number of staff required to operate the pool.

"The county cannot stop a municipality from overstaffing, and that is what we see with this version of the safety plan," she said. "This safety plan has more lifeguards than needed on every single shift."

The higher staffing requirements could be an issue, if the town is not able to hire enough lifeguards.

The plan requires a minimum of nine lifeguards and one supervising lifeguard per shift for the entire pool and diving well to open. But if there are as few as six guards, plus a supervisor, part of the pool could stay open for that shift, Dickson said.

"If we have 20 or we have 15 it will still be open. It won't be open as much," Dickson said.

"We're responsible for the safety of the people using our pool," Dickson said. "It's something that we think is important for safety."

The town did slightly modify the closure policy for the pool, and will no longer require it to close if there is low attendance.

The Town Board also approved a bonus structure of $250 for lifeguards and recreation attendants and $500 for the pool supervisor and recreation program leader. Fallon said that was the same bonus offered last year that failed to attract enough staff. And she criticized the town for not offering guaranteed hours to attract more applicants.

Several speakers supported keeping the pool open, but others said the town should consider how many people use it and how much it costs when it considers opening it.

Dickson appeared to agree.

"You have to weigh the number of people it benefits. What is the use of that money. Could that money be used for something else and benefit more people year round?" Dickson said. "These are the things we wrestle with. There's no perfect answer."