A proposed roundabout and other road improvements for Orchard Park Road in West Seneca will be the focus of a public hearing Thursday with state Department of Transportation officials.

DOT engineers have proposed adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 240, also known as Orchard Park Road, and Fisher Road, to improve flow of traffic and safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Construction is scheduled for summer 2024.

Other planned improvements include upgraded pedestrian signals; curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and widening of Orchard Park Road, between Fisher and East and West roads, to include a center lane for left turns in both directions.

The public hearing is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road. People may use open forum time to discuss specific aspects of the project with transportation department staff. A formal presentation will be held at 5 p.m. Members of the public may also submit written statements on the project by July 20.

Selection of a preferred design alternative will happen after comments from the public have been fully evaluated.