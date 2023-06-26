The West Seneca town pool will reopen Friday, after being closed for two of the last three years, and for limited hours in 2021.

There were questions about whether the pool at Veterans Park would ever reopen, after the Town Board voted to close it and was poised to fill it in last year.

A small group mounted a vigorous campaign to save the pool, and board members never took the vote last August to demolish it.

The goal is to open Friday at 10 a.m. Friday, "and we have enough aquatic staff members," Councilman Robert J. Breidenstein announced during the Monday Town Board meeting.

There are 33 staff members, Breidenstein said. While one supporter of the pool maintains the town does not need that many lifeguards to open the pool, Breidenstein said the town looked at all possible scenarios.

"Even if one or two or even three of the guards called off sick, we would still open up the pool," Breidenstein said. "This time last year, I'd have bet good money we wouldn't have gotten 33 lifeguards."

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends. Admission is free for town residents, who can bring one non-resident guest. Non-residents can pay $5 a day or $50 for a season pass.

The pool was closed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was open four days a week in 2021 because of difficulty hiring and keeping lifeguards, a challenge shared by many municipalities and and businesses that opened pools to the public.

The board voted 4-1 in May 2022 to close the pool, citing the inability to hire enough lifeguards for the summer, a decreasing number of people using it and needed repairs. But several people mounted a campaign to save the pool, built in 1976.

"It does remain a concern they will not reverse the original vote or guarantee the pool's future is assured," said Courtney Frances Fallon, a leader of the group formed to save the pool.

Board members also believed the pool needed imminent repairs to its lining and gutters estimated to cost $500,000. The town sought an engineering study that concluded the repairs could be put off for several years.

"The good news was, there are repairs, but they do not need to be done over a one or one-and-a-half year period," Breidenstein said.

The campaign to save the pool has been spirited, but town officials say there are a small number of people driving it.

"By my count, there's only been 18 people who have spoken at public comments about the pool, other than the first night," Breidenstein said.

Fallon disputes that number, and said the group is still collecting signatures on a petition supporting the pool.

"I am happy the pool is opening," she said, though she said she continues to remain concerned about its future.

"Everything is up for future consideration, based on facts that are currently happening," Breidenstein said. "We made that decision to close the pool and demo it, it was right at the time. We got different information, (so) we changed our decision."