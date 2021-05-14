West Seneca police want to thank Good Samaritan who helped save life of man involved in three-vehicle collision

West Seneca police want to thank a Good Samaritan who may have saved a man's life after he was severely injured in a three-vehicle collision early Friday on the northbound Route 400.
Police Officer Rachel Kingston said the accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. when the unidentified witness to the accident fashioned a tourniquet out of a pair of jumper cables to staunch the profuse bleeding from one of the victims in the crash.
"It was quite a scene," Kingston said.
The officer said 53-year-old Gary Gatti, of Hamburg, was driving his pickup truck on 400 northbound between Union and Transit roads when the accident occurred.
"He was later able to tell us that he was drinking some coffee and he started chocking or coughing and then just blacked out, which is what precipitated this whole accident," Kingston said.
"After he blacked out at the wheel, he veered off the roadway, went through the grass in the median, briefly became airborne, and) crossed over into the oncoming southbound lanes almost head-on," she said.
The force of the collision caused the second vehicle, an SUV, to roll over, Kingston said.
Ultimately, pickup came to rest upright, but perpendicular to oncoming traffic, Kingston added.
She said the third vehicle involved in the crash was a tractor-trailer that was headed south on Route 400. The driver attempted to move over to the left lane to avoid striking the other two , but clipped the front end of the SUV that had rolled over, Kingston said.
The pickup , meanwhile, continued north in the southbound lanes for a distance before eventually going on to the shoulder before striking a guardrail and coming to rest.
"So, this woman, who we believe is a nurse -- based on witness accounts -- was actually driving northbound directly behind the pickup truck and watched this whole thing occur," Kingston said.
After locating a safe spot to park, the woman pulled over, jumped out of her car and ran over to the accident scene to check on Gatti, the driver of the pickup truck, who she saw had a massive laceration on his left arm, from which he was bleeding profusely.
"There were a number of others witnesses and good Samaritans who stopped, obviously saw what had happened, and another one of those witnesses handed her these jumper cables, which she used to fashion into a makeshift tourniquet that she put on the guy's arm," Kingston said. "Well, you use whatever you have at your disposal, I guess."
Kingston said West Seneca Police do not want to intrude on the Good Samaritan's privacy if she chooses to remain anonymous, but they do want to communicate their thanks.
"I mean, she saved this guy's life. If she had not been there and reacted so quickly and done what she did before any fire, EMS, police, any of us were able to get there, this guy might not have made it," she said. "He might have lost too much blood just in that short amount of time it took us to get there."
Kingston said it was the only time in her career that she had personally heard of a Good Samaritan just quietly disappearing from the scene after such an heroic act.
"To me, personally. it's not surprising. If this lady really is a nurse or medical professional of some kind, I mean, that's their training. That's something that really is in their blood and in their heart," she said.
Kingston said Gatti was transported to Erie County Medical Center. After surgery, he was reported to be stable condition Friday.
The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old James Mangus, of Buffalo, suffered numerous lacerations on his face and arms. He was treated at the scene and released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.