West Seneca police want to thank Good Samaritan who helped save life of man involved in three-vehicle collision

She said the third vehicle involved in the crash was a tractor-trailer that was headed south on Route 400. The driver attempted to move over to the left lane to avoid striking the other two , but clipped the front end of the SUV that had rolled over, Kingston said.

The pickup , meanwhile, continued north in the southbound lanes for a distance before eventually going on to the shoulder before striking a guardrail and coming to rest.

"So, this woman, who we believe is a nurse -- based on witness accounts -- was actually driving northbound directly behind the pickup truck and watched this whole thing occur," Kingston said.

After locating a safe spot to park, the woman pulled over, jumped out of her car and ran over to the accident scene to check on Gatti, the driver of the pickup truck, who she saw had a massive laceration on his left arm, from which he was bleeding profusely.

"There were a number of others witnesses and good Samaritans who stopped, obviously saw what had happened, and another one of those witnesses handed her these jumper cables, which she used to fashion into a makeshift tourniquet that she put on the guy's arm," Kingston said. "Well, you use whatever you have at your disposal, I guess."