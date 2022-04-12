West Seneca Police say missing man located, is safe

West Seneca Police reported Tuesday night that Matthew Foster, 44, missing since Sunday morning, has been located in the Town of Tonawanda and is safe. No further details were given.
Police said Foster had left his vehicle and his wallet behind and his cell phone last pinged at 12:39 p.m. Sunday near 2267 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, before it was turned off.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
