West Seneca Police ask for help in locating missing man

West Seneca Police are asking the public for help in locating Matthew Foster, 44, who was last in contact with his family Sunday morning.
Foster is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build, slightly graying brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing black-rimmed glasses.
Police said Foster left his vehicle and his wallet behind. They added that his cell phone last pinged at 12:39 p.m. Sunday near 2267 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, before it was turned off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerald Fibich at 716-558-3155 or call 911.