West Seneca man rescued after steep fall into Cazenovia Creek

West Seneca police and the department's water rescue team rescued a young man Saturday afternoon who had fallen down a hill and into Cazenovia Creek.

At around 4:30 p.m., police said officers were called to an area around 810 Union Road, south of Southgate Plaza, to help locate an 18-year-old man who had just left a nearby group home. Responding officers who knew the young man's interest in the water checked behind Park Lane Villa apartments and discovered that he had fallen about 20 feet from a steep embankment and into the creek.

The fall injured his leg and back, so he couldn't climb out. Several officers, including the Water Rescue Team, and firefighters from the Vigilant Fire Department worked together to get the man out safely, police reported. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries and hypothermia but is expected to recover.

Several officers involved in the rescue effort were treated at the scene.