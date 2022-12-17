West Seneca man is cleared of criminally negligent homicide charges in mask dispute

The West Seneca man who shoved a fellow bar patron after the other man repeatedly and angrily confronted him for not wearing a mask in September 2020 has been cleared of criminally negligent homicide charges.

State Supreme Court Justice Sheila A. DiTullio dismissed an indictment against Donald M. Lewinski, 65, saying there was no way Lewinski could have reasonably known that pushing the man away would ultimately result in his death. The victim, Rocco Sapienza, fell and hit his head after being shoved and subsequently died.

In her decision, she cited case law supporting the contention that not every "careless act" that results in death can be considered a criminal act. She also said that the District Attorney's Office did not meet its obligations in instructing the grand jury that heard the case in the spring of last year.

David Sapienza, the victim's son, said he doesn't believe Lewinski was trying to kill his father, but he still needs to be held accountable after inflicting so much harm on families on both sides.

"He needs to understand there are penances for your actions," the son said. "Yeah, do I want him to serve time? I would love it for him to serve a year or two, be away from his family, have his family not have him, like I don’t have my father now."

Barry N. Covert, one of two lawyers who defended Lewinski, said his client and his family feel terrible about what happened.

"Outside of the Sapienzas' family and friends, the people who have taken this the hardest, I guarantee you, are the Lewinskis," Covert said. "There is no winning this. We can get out of the criminal charges. We'll have a resolution of the civil charges. Not a day is going to go by for the Lewinski family when they don't think about the loss that the Sapienza family has suffered. That's just the reality."

Judge DiTullio wrote in her decision that she didn't believe Lewinski was blameless in the whole ordeal, which occurred at Pamp's Red Zone, a West Seneca restaurant and bar that is now permanently closed. But the judge said the facts of the case don't support such serious criminal charges.

"There was a risk apparent from the fact that a death occurred; however, it was not so substantial, or of such a nature or degree, that a reasonable person would be under a duty to perceive it," DiTullio wrote in her decision. "Instead, it is more likely that a reasonable person would not expect any risk of death from a single push, and would be shocked by such a result."

The judge also recounted testimony that Sapienza repeatedly confronted Lewinski over Lewinski failing to wear a mask inside the bar, which was required under health guidelines at the time. At one point, Lewinski made a "rude gesture" in response to Sapienza's verbal tirade, but witnesses at the bar said it was Sapienza who repeatedly approached and loudly threatened to assault and kill the defendant, citing his background as a U.S. Marine.

DiTullio was not persuaded by the District Attorney's Office argument that Sapienza's threats were not seriously meant or that Lewinski could have retreated during the final confrontation since Lewinski was hemmed at the bar area and had no easy way to escape.

While the prosecution also cited Sapienza's "advanced age" of 80, DiTullio said his age never came up and nothing from the video footage indicated he was particularly old or feeble.

Covert also said it's not true that Lewinski refused to wear a mask. He just wasn't pulling up his mask as quickly as Sapienza thought he should because Lewinski was moving in and out of the bar area while his son's band played in the parking lot.

David Sapienza said he has not yet seen the video footage of the final confrontation that led to his father's death but questions whether Lewinski received special treatment or whether he was truly as pinned to his spot by the bar as DiTullio's decision states. He doesn't doubt his father may have said "stupid" things, he said, but that shouldn't have resulted in his father's death.

Lewinski was not in any imminent danger, David Sapienza said.

He is also angry that it took two years for his father's case to finally receive a decision from the judge, a fact that Covert and others blamed on Covid-related case backups.

"Our biggest thing is to not let the people forget that this happened," David Sapienza said. "We’ll take this as far as we can go legally to bring it into the public’s eye."

In her outline of the case, DiTullio referred to roughly three hours of verbal exchanges between the two men, with five witnesses attesting to Sapienza's belligerence toward Lewinski. That included threats to harm and kill Lewinski.

The prosecution contended those remarks did not represent true threats, only empty posturing by a man known to the bar owner.

DiTullio disagreed, saying that the DA's Office was obligated to inform the grand jury that a self-defense claim might be made by the defendant, she said.

"Five witnesses to the day's events, three of whom witnessed the fatal confrontation, testified at the proceeding," she said. "Their testimony is remarkably consistent with respect to the victim's taunting of and antagonistic behavior toward defendant, and more than sufficient to establish a basis for requiring a self-defense charge."

Covert, who worked with fellow attorney Justin D. Ginter on the case, said his office wrote a long letter to the prosecution laying the grounds for a self-defense claim. DiTullio said it was wrong for the prosecution to fail to instruct the grand jury on the issue of self defense.

In light of the inability for the prosecution to meet the legal basis for criminally negligent homicide and the "defective grand jury proceeding," DiTullio agreed to dismiss the indictment in October. The judge's decision was first reported Friday by WGRZ.

The District Attorney's Office is appealing the case, and Covert said he anticipates a wrongful death civil suit to be forthcoming if it has not already been filed.

"We're not going to let this go," David Sapienza said.

