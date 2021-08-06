 Skip to main content
West Seneca man injured in Thruway crash dies
A West Seneca man who was badly injured three days ago in a one-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Monroe County has died, State Police announced Friday night.

Dustin Jones, 33, had been listed in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was one of four people, including an 8-year-old girl, ejected from an SUV in the crash that took place at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in Henrietta, a Rochester suburb.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer started to veer off the north shoulder of the highway and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over several times, troopers said in a news release earlier this week.

The only occupant who wasn't ejected in the crash was a 1-year-old girl in a car seat. The two children were taken to Strong for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver, William T. Shanahan, 43, of West Seneca, suffered minor injuries. Another passenger, Lisa A. Driscoll, 33, also of West Seneca, was seriously injured.

No charges had been filed as of Friday, though troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

