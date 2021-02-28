 Skip to main content
West Seneca man dies in South Buffalo crash
A 57-year-old West Seneca man died early Sunday in South Buffalo when his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Seneca Street and Archer Avenue, DeGeorge said.

His vehicle was struck about 1:15 a.m. by a Chevrolet Silverado that apparently was speeding, according to the report. Police said the truck then rolled over several times.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old Kenmore man, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, DeGeorge said.

His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was treated at ECMC and released. No charges have been filed at this time, DeGeorge noted.

