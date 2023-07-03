It started as a disagreement over sewer easements near Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca, where three property owners took the town to State Supreme Court and got a temporary restraining order.

Now, West Seneca has started to seize the land around the sewer line from them through eminent domain.

“It’s so disrespectful, and it’s awful,” said Kate Kotecki, who runs Kotecki’s Grandview Grove on Seneca Street, the business her father started 34 years ago.

Kotecki noticed an excavator near the creek on the 13-acre grounds of the popular wedding and banquet venue in the fall. When she checked with town officials, she was told the town was raising sewer manholes.

The two manholes on her property sat about 4 feet above the ground, with a mound of grass over them. Today, they are about 9 feet high and about 40 feet wide, with boulders along the sides with access roads of asphalt millings leading to the top of the manhole.

“I’m just heartbroken,” she said. “I would go down there and cry.”

Kotecki also is incensed that crews went on her property without permission. She maintains that they did not stay within the confines of the easement, and that they cut down trees and altered the area where many of her patrons have gathered for wedding photographs.

“They never told me what was happening, at all. They just barged in,” she said of the town.

Supervisor Gary Dickson said in a Facebook post that it was a mistake not to notify residents, and in a press release the town said it did not follow its “normal practice” of notifying residents of the work to be done.

“This was a mistake, but it did not change the necessity of the project or the right of the town to carry out the work,” the statement said.

Dickson said on Facebook and in the statement that the work was done to correct sewer overflows and backups that occurred in February 2022 when Cazenovia Creek flooded from ice jams. The ice damaged some of the manhole covers and allowed creek water to flow into the lines, causing sewer lines to back up in basements in the neighborhood behind Southgate Plaza.

Town engineers recommended raising the level of 12 manholes along the sewer line that runs along the creek. The town contends trees that were removed were within the easement and had roots growing into the sewer line.

Kotecki said she objected to the work, once she saw the scope of it. Ralph Lorigo, the attorney for Kotecki and two other residents, Kenneth Horton and Carol Lauber, both of Creekward Drive, said the work was done outside their easements.

He said he contacted town officials, exchanged emails and tried to meet with the supervisor and town engineer, but only the town attorney showed up. When the problem could not be resolved, Lorigo obtained the temporary restraining order, and is seeking a preliminary injunction.

“There should have been a meeting with residents before they did this,” he said.

The three easements are about 60 years old. The Kotecki easement states it runs 60 feet from the bank of the creek, but both manholes on her property are outside that 60 feet, Lorigo said. And even if the easement was 15 feet on either side of the sewer line, as it is in the other two easements, work took place outside that area, he said.

Lorigo said the criteria for easements requires the work to be within the easement, and within the scope of what the easement states can take place.

“You’re outside the easement to begin with, and the scope of the easement does not allow you to put something 9 feet above the ground and a driveway up to it with rocks all around,” he said.

But the town disagrees, and maintains that the manholes are in the same place as they were when they were first installed about 60 years ago.

“The manholes are simply at a different elevation, not a different location, with mounds surrounding them to provide access,” the town said in court records.

And in Kotecki’s case, even if the manholes are located outside the easement, the town maintains it acquired the easement rights by using the property through the years.

The Town Board changed the stakes when it voted unanimously June 19 to direct the town attorney to initiate eminent domain proceedings, which would require the property to be appraised and the town to pay for the property. If the town follows through, the last thing to argue about would be the price of the property.

“The amount that would be subject to eminent domain would be the minimum amount required to ensure that the town has future access to this 24-inch sewer main,” Dickson said before the Town Board voted unanimously to take the property through eminent domain.

Restoration work has not been done around the three properties because of the restraining order. Town Attorney Chris Trapp said the town has offered to put grass, bushes or boulders around the higher manholes.

“If Kotecki wanted something else, the town certainly would have listened to that,” he said, “but when Ms. Kotecki is constantly screaming at the employees and the contractors who are out there and demanding that they leave her property, it’s a little tough to get the work done.”

Trapp said the manhole work is not connected with the contract the Town Board approved last month to line sewers and improve manholes as part of a consent order with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. He said he did not know whether crews would need to access the new manhole covers for the consent order work.

But the town intends to be able to get on the three properties for whatever it needs in the future.

“The town, in the interest of preventing future problems, has decided that with respect to these three properties, eminent domain is the only reasonable alternative,” Trapp said. But he added that the town is always willing to work with residents to resolve problems.