Efforts to acquire property through eminent domain from three West Seneca residents have moved to the next stage.

After holding a public hearing on the proposal last week, the town attorney has 90 days to prepare a report of determination and findings before the Town Board makes a decision.

Meanwhile, the two sides are planning to talk soon to see if the issue can be resolved short of the town taking the property.

“I think cooler heads will probably prevail,” town Supervisor Gary Dickson said. “I think we’ll be able to come to some agreement.”

“The solution would be to lower these manholes from this monstrosity of where they are,” Ralph Lorigo, the attorney for the three property owners, said at last week’s public hearing on the proposed eminent domain.

The property owners took the town to court in May to stop it from raising manholes connected to a sanitary sewer line in the rear of their properties by 4 to 9 feet. The next month, the Town Board voted unanimously to take part of their properties through eminent domain, claiming the owners “have objected to the town’s entry onto their land and denied access to an easement that has existed for over 60 years.”

The town raised 12 manholes on the sewer line that runs along Cazenovia Creek. Residents said they were never notified before the work began, and Dickson acknowledged that was a mistake.

Manholes outside the Creekward Drive homes of Carol Lauber and Ken Horton were level with the ground in their back yards for about 60 years; now they are about 4 feet high. The two manholes behind Kotecki’s Grandview Grove on Seneca Street were about 4 feet high, now they are 9 feet high, with large boulders around them and an access drive up to the manholes.

The three residents suing the town maintain the work performed was outside the scope of the easements the town acquired before it constructed the sewer line.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken that something like this, that eminent domain, is your first option rather than renegotiating our easements,” Kate Kotecki, who operates Kotecki’s Grandview Grove, said at the public hearing. “You had an easement and you violated those boundaries.”

“The fact they are proceeding with eminent domain is an admission they are outside the scope of the easement,” Lorigo said.

Town officials said when sewers backed up into some homes in February 2022, it was the result of water from Cazenovia Creek pouring into the sewer lines upstream. They maintain the creek spilled over its banks and large chunks of ice rushed over manholes, damaging them and causing water to enter the sewer. Horton said the manholes near his house have never been damaged by the ice.

Dickson said thousands of people depend on the efficient operation of the sewer line.

“I have absolutely zero desire to take anybody’s land. All I want is to guarantee that the town has the right, in the future, forever, to maintain this line,” he said at the public hearing.

The town proposes acquiring 0.45 acre of Horton’s 0.94-acre parcel, which is nearly half of his property. It would acquire 2.35 acres of the 13.2-acre Kotecki parcel and 0.29 acre of the 1.3-acre Lauber property.