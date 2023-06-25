As part of its service to Town of West Seneca residents, Spectrum Health and Human Services offers free Narcan kits, training and community resources in the town’s Community Center at 1300 Union Road on the second Friday of each month from noon to 3 p.m.

The next opportunity is Friday, July 14. Look for the table in the community center atrium near the library entrance.

“Deaths caused by opioid overdose dramatically increased during the Covid-19 pandemic," West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson said. "With the help of Spectrum Heath, our community is able to step up efforts to train people to administer Narcan, which can potentially save many lives."

Staff from Spectrum Health’s Medication Assisted Treatment Team offers the free training on the use of Narcan (naloxone), which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Anyone who completes the training will receive a free Narcan kit courtesy of the Erie County Department of Health. Staff also provide information on Spectrum Health services and other community resources.

Spectrum Health also operates a full-service counseling center at 326 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca. For more information, visit www.shswny.org.