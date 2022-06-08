West Seneca can't change speed limits in town: An 'odd little piece of law'

West Seneca has been a suburb of Buffalo for years. But now, it's on its way to become a "suburban town," and it's all in the name of speeding.

The five-member Town Board Monday night approved changing the designation to suburban town, which will allow West Seneca to change the speed limit on town-owned streets.

"It seems very odd to me, but we we can't control the speed limit on our streets," Supervisor Gary Dickson said, adding it is an "odd little piece in the law."

State law allows towns with a population over 50,000 to manage speeds on their roads. But towns with fewer than 50,000 people come under a state law, setting the speed limit at 35 mph.

"What is kind of odd to me is villages have the ability to set their speed limit, cities have the ability to set their speed limit, towns 50,000 and above have the ability to set their speed limit , but somehow, in the wisdom of the State Legislature, towns falling under 50,000 are not competent to set their own speed limit," Dickson said.

Most of the large thoroughfares in West Seneca are state or county roads and outside town jurisdiction, and would not be affected by the change.

"Probably 98% of town roads are residential streets, like side streets and subdivisions," Council Member Jeffrey A. Piekarec said.

The board's action can be brought to a public vote if residents circulate petitions by Sept. 5. Otherwise, the new designation will take effect in January.

Town officials said speed limits would not immediately change, but that the process would probably involve a public hearing.

The change was prompted by Council Member Susan Kims, who said speeding has been a problem in her neighborhood for years. She tried petitioning the town several times to lower the speed, and discovered when she took office that was because it was under state control.

"To me it’s a safety issue. It’s not a big issue unless you have little ones and its your street they are speeding on," she said. "You can’t have a policeman on every street."

Town officials said lowering the speed just 5 mph could have a positive effect.

