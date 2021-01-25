West Herr to spend $3.8 million on Lincoln dealership

West Herr Automotive Group will invest about $3.8 million in a standalone Lincoln showroom in Getzville.

The showroom is planned for 2601 Millersport Highway, across from the current of West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst. Construction is expected to start in March and completion is expected in the fall.

When West Herr acquired Towne Automotive's Lincoln franchise about a year ago, one of the conditions was for West Herr build a new Lincoln facility, known as "Virtrine." West Herr didn't buy Towne's Lincoln facility, which was in Orchard Park.

West Herr has been a Lincoln dealer since 1987 and is now the brand's only dealer in the region.

West Herr says it sold 492 new Lincolns last year and projects selling 577 this year. Also, West Herr sold 104 used Lincolns last year and projects selling 180 of them this year.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.