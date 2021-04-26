West Herr ranks No. 22 among dealer groups

West Herr Automotive Group ranked No. 22 among the largest auto dealer groups in the nation last year, according to Automotive News.

The Orchard Park-based dealer group in 2020 sold 29,085 new retail units, the statistic used to rank the top 150 dealer groups. West Herr moved up from No. 28 the year before.

West Herr sold a combined 77,852 units last year, including new retail, used, fleet and wholesale vehicles, and had total revenues of $2.2 billion across all of its departments, Automotive News said.

Matt Glynn

