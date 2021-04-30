West Herr increases Rochester presence with acquisition of Toyota dealership

Orchard Park-based West Herr acquired Vanderstyne Toyota and will rename it West Herr Toyota. The dealership has been in operation for 29 years.

Scott Bieler, West Herr's president and CEO, said the dealer group is "especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota because of the manner in which this store was operated. The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity, with true compassion for their customers, employees and community."