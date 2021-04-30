 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Herr increases Rochester presence with acquisition of Toyota dealership
0 comments

West Herr increases Rochester presence with acquisition of Toyota dealership

Support this work for $1 a month

West Herr Automotive Group has bought another Rochester-area dealership, giving the dealer group six locations in that market.

Orchard Park-based West Herr acquired Vanderstyne Toyota and will rename it West Herr Toyota. The dealership has been in operation for 29 years.

Scott Bieler, West Herr's president and CEO, said the dealer group is "especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota because of the manner in which this store was operated. The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity, with true compassion for their customers, employees and community."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News