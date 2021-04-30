West Herr increases Rochester presence with acquisition of Toyota dealership

West Herr Automotive Group has bought another Rochester-area dealership, giving the dealer group six locations in that market.
Orchard Park-based West Herr acquired Vanderstyne Toyota and will rename it West Herr Toyota. The dealership has been in operation for 29 years.
Scott Bieler, West Herr's president and CEO, said the dealer group is "especially excited about the acquisition of Vanderstyne Toyota because of the manner in which this store was operated. The Vanderstyne family is known throughout the Rochester area as people of integrity, with true compassion for their customers, employees and community."
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.