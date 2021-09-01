 Skip to main content
West Herr buys Brockport Subaru dealership
West Herr buys Brockport Subaru dealership

West Herr has bought a Subaru dealership in Brockport. 

West Herr Automotive Group has acquired Spurr Subaru in Brockport.

Effective Thursday, the Monroe County dealership will be known as West Herr Subaru of Brockport.

The dealership has 22 employees and has been owned by Jeff and Danielle Lash since 2019. West Herr projects the location will sell 1,000 new vehicles and 800 used vehicles per year.

Orchard Park-based West Herr now has seven dealership locations in the Rochester market, among 30 locations overall.

Matt Glynn

