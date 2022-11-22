 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Falls man sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual of abuse of minor

A West Falls man who was convicted of transporting and attempting to transport a minor with the intention of engaging in criminal sexual activity was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to serve 13 years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Turnquist, 36, is accused of sexually abusing a female victim under the age of 18, who was known to Turnquist, beginning in 2012 and continuing for several years.

Prosecutors said the abuse occurred in New York and Pennsylvania, as well as other states and in Canada. On Dec. 23, 2014, Turnquist transported the then 16-year-old from New York to Pennsylvania in order to engage in sexual activity, prosecutors said.

