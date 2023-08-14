Buffalo Bills fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2026 season when the team is expected to start playing in its new stadium.

Fifty years ago this week, fans were getting ready for the same thing.

Rich Stadium – now known as Highmark Stadium – hosted its first game on Aug. 17, 1973, when the Bills took on Washington in that year's preseason opener.

If you were there, we would love to know what you remember about that day. Send a video recording of no more than a minute in length telling us about it to citydesk@buffnews.com and it may be included in a compilation we will publish online this week.