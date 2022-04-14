'We're so glad to be back': Easter tradition returns from pandemic hiatus at Broadway Market

Tucked amid the butter lambs and the sausage and the flower crowns and chocolate bunnies and the pussy willows was something that has been in short supply for the past two years at the Broadway Market: smiles.

“I love it here,” Kendra Degrafferneid said Wednesday, while her sons, 2-year-old Tru and 4-year-old Trent Rawls, danced to a live band – Dave and Randy – playing Polish music. “They’re just enjoying it. We’ve been in the house all this time. That’s why they’re so happy, and they love music.”

Degrafferneid and her sons were among the scores of people at the iconic market Wednesday, many returning to the Easter tradition of shopping and visiting there for the first time since the year before the Covid-19 pandemic halted one of Buffalo's most revered traditions.

Indeed, the number of people coming into the market during its busiest season has exceeded 2019 levels, according to the administration of Mayor Byron Brown.

“Based on the vendors in the market who are telling me that based on their sales, they’re higher than they were in 2019,” said Kathleen Peterson, the city’s market director.

The market has seen more than 35,000 visitors since Brown kicked off the Easter holiday season there on April 1.

It’s been “crazy” busy at Pot’s Deli and Grill, said Sandi Sage, who works at the diner-style restaurant, which was nearly packed around lunchtime.

“It started very early this year,” Sage said of the Easter crowds. “This year’s first day open was the busiest ever for us” in the nine years Pot’s has been operating in the building.

And many of her customers are happy to be back and enjoying the Easter season at the market, she said.

“They love it. Everybody loves it,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Natalie Culkowski, her 16-year-old daughter, Nevada, and her mother, Rosemarie Haskell, would go together to the Broadway Market during the Easter season. On Wednesday the trio was back for the first time since the pandemic. They were laughing and reminiscing while sitting on a bench inside the building.

It's great to “be around people,” said Culkowski of Colden.

“We’re having fun walking around and remembering all the stuff they used to get like the flower crown," said Culkowski. "It’s fun watching all that stuff. We’re so glad to be back. Thank the Lord.”

“It’s like old home week," said Haskell, a West Falls resident. "Everything’s familiar, and you’re glad to see everything again."

“There’s clearly pent-up interest in renewing the tradition of Easter holiday shopping at the Broadway Market after two years of the pandemic,” Brown said. “This is great news for the market and all the vendors.”

In addition to the market’s 27 year-round merchants, 37 seasonal sellers are on hand offering Easter foods, baked goods and butter lambs, as well as a mix of gift, clothing and wine and specialty food vendors.

The Broadway Market is open through Saturday, with extended hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Guest chefs will be featured at the Kitchen @ The Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, Pinoy Boi will feature Filipino fare.

There is also live music every day on the market’s main stage. The lineup for this week includes Docenko, 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday; and New Direction Band, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

