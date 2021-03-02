'We're forgotten': Rural Allegany seeks boost to state's lowest vaccine rate

Still, experts say, Allegany and other rural counties must overcome obstacles that some more populated counties do not face in getting their residents vaccinated against Covid-19.

High-speed internet is not readily available in wide swaths of those counties, community leaders said, and where it is, many of the counties' senior residents are not able to smoothly navigate the state's online-based program for making vaccine appointments.

"I think the state system of having this all be online didn't work very well for the elderly," said Dr. AnnMarie Zimmermann, medical director of Universal Primary Care, a community health center with locations throughout the Southern Tier, and a member of the University at Buffalo's family medicine rural health residency program.

As her practice has gotten vaccine doses, staff has called in senior patients and, in some cases, helped them register on office computers.

Those who can get an appointment often must travel 80 or more miles to a vaccine clinic in Buffalo or Rochester, a challenge in communities where some lack access to reliable transportation.