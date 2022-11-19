'We're dealing with a lot': Orchard Park, Hamburg emerge as epicenters of the storm

Seventy-seven inches of snow fell on Orchard Park between Thursday and Saturday morning. That's exactly as tall as Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out.

It also may be one of the record books for a two-day snow fall anywhere in the state.

Hamburg took quite the punch, too, during this storm – with just shy of 74 inches recorded in the northwest part of the town.

What to expect in next 48 hours: Squalls moving south from Niagara County through metro Buffalo A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.

The two Southtowns were the "epicenter" of the lake-effect storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Saturday afternoon briefing in the State Department of Transportation barns in Hamburg. And the storm threatened to stretch into a fourth day with a final round of snow starting overnight Saturday as the band made its final journey south across the region.

The power of the storm was irrefutable.

Tens of thousands of Southtowners were snowbound inside their homes, many unable to even walk outside. Those who could venture out to try to clear snow struggled to keep up with the heavy, wet snow that fell at at a rate of as much as 6 inches per hour.

Snowblowers broke. Plows got stuck. People abandoned their cars in the middle of roads. The National Guard was called in to help transport people to dialysis appointments.

With the Thruway closed to traffic, some tractor-trailers tried to navigate surface streets in Hamburg and Orchard Park and dozens ended up stuck, blocking the way for snow equipment to get through, causing headaches and delays.

"It looks like tractor-trailer demo derby day at the Fair at the intersection of Southwestern Blvd and Big Tree Road in Hamburg," Poloncarz scolded in a tweet Saturday morning. "It's a mess. They are pulling trucks out one at a time."

Orchard Park

In Orchard Park, there was so much snow that the town plows couldn't get through the streets, said Police Chief Patrick Fitzgerald. They had to work in tandem with a front-end loader to slowly make it through the more than 6 feet of snow that had piled up since Thursday.

Making matters worse was the "insane amount" of cars and trucks that were stuck in the snow. Some were abandoned. Other drivers stayed.

"We opened up warming shelters for the people we were pulling out of cars," Fitzgerald said.

So many calls were coming in to 911 that the town not only doubled the number of dispatchers on duty but also set up a separate call center to handle non-emergency calls like questions and concerns, Fitzgerald said.

Emergency vehicles, like ambulances, couldn't get through the snow, so the town came up with "strike teams" made up of a front-end loader, a police car and an ambulance. The loader would "punch through the snow," and then the emergency responders would move in. "It's been extremely effective," Fitzgerald said.

One commercial building on South Buffalo Street collapsed, and then a fire started. Two front-end loaders were brought in to clear the way for the firefighters to even get near the building. "You can't work through 6 feet of snow to put the fire out," he said.

"We're dealing with a lot. Non-stop since those first snowflakes started to come down," Fitzgerald said. "I don't know how else to put it."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hamburg

In Hamburg, emergency responders were also busy towing abandoned cars from roadways.

The town was dealing with "hundreds" of disabled vehicles, said Nicholas Pikul, the assistant to the emergency services manager for the Town of Hamburg. "These were people that were out there past the driving ban and then couldn't get out."

Buffalo grapples with up to 4 feet of accumulation; South Buffalo hauls snow, remains in travel ban Much of Buffalo woke to 1 to 2 feet of snow Saturday morning, officials said, and a brief respite from severe weather allowed cleanup crews to maneuver before the storm's next wave was expected Saturday night.

Emergency responders shuttled stranded motorists to warm up at the Hamburg Senior Center, which the Red Cross has since set up as an emergency shelter.

The heavy weight of snow caused the roof to collapse at the historic Braymiller's Lanes in the Village of Hamburg, which Hochul mentioned at her press conference. She said she spent "countless hours" at the bowling alley as a youth and held many of her children's birthday parties there. She stopped by to assess the damage with the village mayor, Tom Tallman (with whom she went to kindergarten.)

The front of the building seemed fine, she said. But the back "is literally collapsed," she said. "It's a loss. We're going to help them rebuild," she said.

Hochul said that on state highways, including the Thruway, 88 crashes were reported and 280 people needed to be rescued. In storms past, the Thruway would have been filled with thousands of stranded cars, Hochul said.

Commercial vehicles were being allowed back on the Thruway as of Saturday afternoon, she said, and it would be back open to everyone soon, she said. Poloncarz said that travel bans in most communities would be lifted soon too, but likely not for a while for Orchard Park and Hamburg.

Hochul also said she'd be asking the federal government to declare it a disaster area to get reimbursements for some of the costs.

An Orchard Park institution reopens

Dan Khangi, who owns Beerz Food Shop and Grill in the Village of Orchard Park with his brother George, was able to get to his store Saturday for the first time since the storm started.

He lives in Lancaster, which was hit hard, too. But nothing like Orchard Park. "I have never seen the snow that high. We've been at that store for 22½ years," he said.

On Saturday, the store was sort of up and running because of limited power following the village-wide power outage the previous day. Also, the cooks who man the grill couldn't get to the store.

Still, Khangi was busy. He spent the morning preparing 200 subs for hungry first responders in the area.

He's not sure how Sunday will go. Normally on a home game day, Bills fans pack his store for beer and sandwiches. But the game moved to Detroit. And the supplies were limited because the trucks haven't been able to get through.

"I can't get Costanza rolls until Tuesday," he lamented.

News Staff Reporter Matt Glynn and Editor Mike McAndrew contributed to this report.