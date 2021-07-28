'We're coming back strong': Small shops are riding a post-Covid wave of optimism

Marfino is one of those ready to soar.

She has had a new business model in the works since 2019. While it wasn't prompted by the pandemic, the post-Covid era is the perfect time for a fresh start, using the lessons she's learned during 19 years in business, she said. After years of adapting to changing consumer behavior, battling internet competitors and dealing with people who try on shoes in her store only to leave and buy them online, ShoeFly will close for the month of August to revamp and relaunch – reinvented – in September.

Instead of a traditional store with traditional retail hours, ShoeFly will open for a week or two at a time to host sample sales. Marfino will partner with vendors to fill the space with shoes from a single brand – limited deals on limited stock for a limited time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Whether you're shopping online or in-store, there's no urgency. I want to create urgency," she said. "I want to make it fun, I want to make it creative. There's almost no boundaries to what it can be."

Marfino is hoping it will bring the same kinds of shoppers who descend on sample sales – such as the frenzied brides in New York City who compete for Vera Wang gowns and line up out the door.