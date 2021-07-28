'We're coming back strong': Small shops are riding a post-Covid wave of optimism

All pandemic long, the world watched as retailers big and small fell under the crushing blow of Covid. Seeing one storefront after another go dark, Western New Yorkers waited to see where their favorite mom-and-pop shops would land when the dust settled.
It turns out, there is hope. And some of the factors that put retailers under are the same ones bringing them back.
Just look at the Elmwood Village.
"We have more businesses that want to open on Elmwood than I have open storefronts for," said Therese Deutschlander, owner of the store Thin Ice who, as president of the Elmwood Village Association, is helping new shops find the square footage and locations they want. "We're coming back strong."
Vidler's started as the place in East Aurora where you could go to buy shoelaces and candy. Since then, it has become a destination.
Some of those potential renters are established retailers taking the opportunity to expand with a second location.
"I think there’s going to be a boom in brick-and-mortar stores," Deutschlander said. "The stores that got through did it by tightening their belts and refining their systems. If you made it through Covid, you’re running efficiently."
Some businesses adapted during Covid, some didn't. Some adapted but still couldn't make it work. Others innovated in a way that set them up to soar post-pandemic.
"Some of them are just ready for change and the break in business gave them a chance to do it," said Sue Marfino, owner of ShoeFly on Elmwood. "I know so many people who have made wonderful improvements to their businesses because they had time to do it."
Marfino is one of those ready to soar.
She has had a new business model in the works since 2019. While it wasn't prompted by the pandemic, the post-Covid era is the perfect time for a fresh start, using the lessons she's learned during 19 years in business, she said. After years of adapting to changing consumer behavior, battling internet competitors and dealing with people who try on shoes in her store only to leave and buy them online, ShoeFly will close for the month of August to revamp and relaunch – reinvented – in September.
Instead of a traditional store with traditional retail hours, ShoeFly will open for a week or two at a time to host sample sales. Marfino will partner with vendors to fill the space with shoes from a single brand – limited deals on limited stock for a limited time.
"Whether you're shopping online or in-store, there's no urgency. I want to create urgency," she said. "I want to make it fun, I want to make it creative. There's almost no boundaries to what it can be."
Marfino is hoping it will bring the same kinds of shoppers who descend on sample sales – such as the frenzied brides in New York City who compete for Vera Wang gowns and line up out the door.
In between events, she's looking into the possibility of hosting other retailers' pop-up events in the store. The buzz would keep eyes watching the space to see what sale event is up next. It would also give Marfino a shot at a better work-life balance – that pervasive pandemic theme – and give small, online businesses a way into brick-and-mortar from the web.
If you've got stimulus money to spend, hit a local shopping district and make a day of it, Samantha Christmann says.
That's another post-pandemic trend or, more aptly, trend reversal: Stores taking the leap from online businesses to physical ones. It's partially prompted by newly vaccinated consumers (some with padded disposable income from higher unemployment payments) wanting to get back out into the world. Also driving the movement is watershed support for small shops that rose up during the pandemic.
My Cuzin Vintage knows that the migration of brick-and-mortar to the web sometimes flows the other way, too. When the business filled an empty storefront in the Elmwood Village five years ago, it did so after smash success online. Reacting to demand, it now maintains a presence in both worlds.
Manager Jarrett Brown was surprised there was such a strong audience of in-person shoppers post-Covid.
"You would think people would feel more comfortable staying home and shopping online, but the sales show they're coming in," he said.
The pandemic gave consumers a chance to long for physical stores.
"It's like an experience – going to the movies versus staying on Netflix, sometimes you want to be in the shops and just be around the culture again," Brown said.
With the way things are going, it's "just a matter of time until everything fills back up," he said.
"Buffalo always keeps things rolling," Brown said.
For those that were already in trouble, the voluntary and mandatory store closings pushed them over the edge or gave them a good excuse to make some tough decisions.
Some businesses vying for space in the Elmwood Village are corporate workers looking to escape the rat race, according to Deutschlander at the Elmwood Village Association. Much like the cooks and servers who left restaurants behind for new jobs as truck drivers and office assistants, they have reevaluated their lives and decided to pursue new dreams.
"Working from home showed them they don’t want to go back into the office and work like that," she said. "If you’re gonna work that many hours, you might as well do it for yourself."
But it's one thing to open a new business and another to make it successful. Will the new crop of small shops last? If not, will there be another wave of entrepreneurs waiting in the wings?
"I'm ridiculously optimistic and even I know it won't stay like this," Deutschlander said. "There will be a plateau, but hopefully it won't go back to what it was before."