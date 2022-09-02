'We're all Covid survivors': Project Hope offers tips, support for those headed back to school, work

Those entering the first three years of elementary school next week have yet to enjoy a typical school year.

That is always the case for kindergartners but those in the first and second grades have only known an education marked by pandemic surges and punctuated with lockdowns, masks and many school days spent at home online.

“They're still learning to socialize in different ways,” said Kristina Kleeh, director of school-age programs with Just for Kids, which runs before- and after-school programs in several school districts outside Buffalo.

The youngest among us hardly struggle alone.

Students, parents and front-line workers have needed to process the pandemic, as well as those who got sick, lost loved ones and so far avoided infection.

Sadness and worry linger, which is why mental health support provided by a program called NY Project Hope continues to get federal funding at least into fall.

The effort provides free, confidential support to those with Covid-related mental health concerns – no matter how big or small.

“We’re all Covid survivors,” said Melissa Archer, a mental health nurse practitioner who oversees Project Hope programs run by the Buffalo Urban League, including one with Just for Kids that has helped students navigate the pandemic.

“Even before this, I’ve been a proponent for good mental health,” she said, “but Covid definitely pulled the Band-Aid off. It shook the safety net for everyone.”

Covid-19 has infected more than 600 million people worldwide, killing more than 6.5 million, including more than 1 million Americans. It sickened tens of millions more. Roughly 1,000 Americans continue to die each week.

The pandemic also exacted a heavy emotional toll. Roughly one-third of Americans regularly reported symptoms of anxiety and depression during most of the pandemic.

Project origins

New York was among 40 states that received federal money after then-President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national disaster in March 2020.

The roots of NY Project Hope, along with its funding, trace to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its approach to help people address trauma in the wake of hurricanes, floods and other calamities.

The agency’s disaster-relief practices were used to address the pandemic when it became clear that Covid-19 spawned an emergency just as impactful and more widespread.

Racial strife, war and political turmoil added to the catastrophe as the pandemic raged and quieted.

Project Hope offers online wellness groups. It can connect people with a trained mental health counselor, even for just one conversation. It can help find resources for those concerned about their own mental well-being or for someone they love.

The overriding message: There is still a lot to handle – and there is always help.

Help for New York residents can start at the website nyprojecthope.org, where online visitors can find pandemic health information, coping strategies, self-care tips and ways to address back-to-school jitters.

Counselors with its Emotional Support Helpline are available to chat by phone from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 844-863-9314. The only information you are asked to provide is age, gender and ZIP code.

Similar services exist in most states, including the Stay Well Crisis Michigan Counseling Program at michigan.gov/staywell.

Common threads

People of races, economic means and health status have reached out, said Christine Ziemba, director of engagement with Spectrum Health and Human Services, who helped set up NY Project Hope in the Buffalo Niagara region.

“We do not have an age limit,” Ziemba said. “We are free, confidential and anonymous. We can service kids, adults, whole families, I don't even have to ask you what insurance you have.”

FEMA plowed $100 million through the state Office of Mental Health into the effort, to support its helpline, train and staff 53 agencies who are helping with efforts in different parts of the state, and to promote the project, which more closely targets 15 counties that have tended to have high Covid-19 infection rates, including Erie and Niagara counties.

Funding, which has been extended several times, is scheduled to end later this month. The state has asked FEMA to continue its support into mid-December and is considering options to extend “high-value” components whenever it ends, said James Plastiras, speaking for the state mental health office.

“In part, community needs remain because of the resurgences and unpredictability of the virus and its variants,” he said, “but also because of overall effects of a pandemic which is unprecedented in modern times and the psychological and emotional impact it has had on New Yorkers.”

The vast majority of those who have reached out had a lack of social supports, stress related to school, finances, housing, and ongoing symptoms of anxiety, depression and trauma, Plastiras said. Top medical challenges included problems with sleep and feelings of sadness.

“At another level, there were also interpersonal issues, marital problems, family issues, concern for neighbors, caring for someone with Covid and requests for community resources – food banks, social services, and employment information,” he said.

Regional support

The Buffalo Urban League and Spectrum Health have brought free, voluntary programs into schools, Boys & Girls clubs, senior centers and community events. This and other Project Hope work will continue at least into fall.

Much of the in-person work imparts mental health education while engaging children and adults in activities that include coloring, artwork and mandalas with colored sand, as well as physical activities, including yoga.

Both nonprofit agencies also dispatched members of their Project Hope teams in May to help with mental health needs in the neighborhoods surrounding the site of a racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10, injured three and shattered the region.

Plenty of emotional baggage remains on the verge of a promising new school year, not only for kids, but for parents, workers and employers – particularly those exhausted from 2½ years of home and workplace stress – as they continue to contemplate ways forward in a world filled with so much uncertainty.

“This isn’t back to normal, but instead what we’re left with,” Ziemba said. “We’re in this gray area where Covid is still here and we’re going back to work and school. People don’t always do well in that gray area.”

Kids matter

A higher percentage of U.S. children and young adults bore pandemic anguish, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 5 million children globally lost a parent or caregiver to the pandemic by last fall, according to research published in Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

Those working with Just for Kids and NY Project Hope stressed that it’s still important to recognize and remember what the youngest Americans – as well as their parents and others greatly challenged – have gone through since early 2020.

Through much of the pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron surges, which started during the last winter holidays and spilled into this year – Just for Kids staff couldn’t invite parents and outside groups into their class spaces to enhance programs. Plastic barriers in many classrooms and after-school programs stayed up until April. Mask mandates didn’t end until March.

“My managers would say they were just going to record something saying, ‘Pull your mask up’ and ‘leave a seat on each side of you,’ ” said Jennifer Wolf, a Just for Kids field administrator.

Friendships, academic rigor and social skills suffered.

Ryder Langworthy, 11, moved into the Grand Island Central School District from a neighboring district last school year.

“I didn't know anybody,” he said during a Just for Kids spring break program in April. “It was hard, especially because I never really got to see everybody at first because they all had masks on. I felt kind of left out, and lonely.”

The Buffalo Urban League stepped into the breach last summer with a NY Project Hope program designed to explore how kids are dealing with the pandemic and what fears they still harbor. Program staff and volunteers worked with Just for Kids staff to identify concerns and validate feelings of children as they fostered social skills that were hard to learn and practice consistently during times of isolation.

“In terms of communication, feeling comfort when you're near each other, some of the kids have struggled with that,” said Kleeh, the Just for Kids school-age program director.

“We have programs in the suburbs. We have programs in the first ring outside of the city, so we serve a wide of range of districts and their challenges were common,” Kleeh said. “The kids are learning collaboration. They're learning communication. They're learning decision-making and respecting each other's opinions.”

Chelsea Kilgo, a Buffalo native who taught in Brooklyn for six years before the pandemic, returned home in October 2020 and began work with the Buffalo Urban League Project Hope effort when it started in spring 2021.

She and others teach weekly classes with help from eight crisis counselors. They noticed kids struggling making personal connections and more prone to emotional outbursts as they started programs for both students and adults.

The great outdoors was the Project Hope theme during first day of spring break week at Charlotte Sidway Elementary School on Grand Island. Students took turns around a make-believe campfire and talked about vacations, wildlife and more.

“Most of our courses are about self-care and coping skills,” Kilgo said during the spring break visit, “but also, these are younger kids and a part of self-care is just having fun.”

For grown-ups, she said, support might include counseling as well as connecting someone to housing, employment, education and other resources.

Spectrum Health also runs programs in schools, as well as community centers. Those will continue as funding allows, Ziemba said. She noted the agency already has seen an increase in requests for help from teens who spent their last couple of years in high school during the pandemic and seek help as they transition to college life.

At Just for Kids, the efforts are paying off.

“I don't walk into a program now scared of what I'm going to see or hear,” Wolf said, “because the kids are getting along better.”

The future

Much work remains.

Roughly one in three Michiganders and New Yorkers reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression during the early weeks of the pandemic, according to data from the CDC.

This summer, roughly one in four have done so.

In late April 2020, 32.5% of Michiganders and 36.1% of New Yorkers surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety within the previous seven days, according to the CDC.

In late December, during the Covid Delta subvariant surge, those numbers stood at 26.6% and 28.7%

In late July, the CDC reported them at 26.8% and 23.9%

Many continue to struggle with worry and “mental exhaustion,” Ziemba said, reporting that 13,000 Western New Yorkers made contact with NY Project Hope in some capacity during a monthlong period ending the first week in July.

Ziemba would like to see the program continue. If not, she hopes the state offers similar services well into next year.

She and others clearly see the need.

“This country has long had a critical shortage of mental health professionals and has not supported mental health treatment adequately,” said Dr. David L. Kaye, professor of psychiatry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and child psychiatrist with UBMD Psychiatry. “The pandemic just made it worse.”

Money will be among the great challenges in prioritizing mental well-being.

The federal government has funneled more than $4 billion into pandemic-related mental health support, but need continues to outpace available resources, Ziemba and other mental health leaders say.

Also troubling: Many who could benefit from mental health support either don’t know how to access it or fear they will be judged by others if they seek help.

Some clearly struggle with mental illnesses that will get worse if left unaddressed, Ziemba said, but many remain in that “gray area,” and can live and breathe easier with a little extra support.

“Oftentimes, they just need someone to talk to," she said. "That’s what this program provides.”