Wellsville man charged in stolen veteran grave marker case

A Wellsville man was accused Thursday of stealing 13 veteran grave markers last month at Sacred Heart Cemetery in the village.

Eric T. Logue, 42, was charged with 13 counts each of cemetery desecration, grand larceny and criminal mischief after Wellsville police executed an arrest warrant in a separate drug case as well as a search warrant in the cemetery thefts at his Clark Street residence.

Officers reported finding evidence relating to the stolen veteran markers. That evidence, along with witness statements and video surveillance, were used as grounds to charge Logue in the cemetery case, according to a Wellsville Police Department statement.

Sacred Heart officials became aware of the stolen veteran markers on June 14, though the thefts likely occurred on June 12, Kate Rahr, cemetery business manager, said last month.

The drug charges for Logue include one count of criminal sale and two counts of criminal possession, also stemming from a June incident, police said. 

Logue was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court on charges in both cases and released on his own recognizance. Police said he is subject to electronic home monitoring as a condition of his release.

