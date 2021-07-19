WellNow Urgent Care adding Lockport location

WellNow Urgent Care will open a location Wednesday in Lockport, at 5801 S. Transit Road, near Strauss Road.
The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
With the addition of the Lockport center, WellNow will have 18 locations in Western New York, including three in Niagara County.
