WellNow Urgent Care adding Lockport location
WellNow Urgent Care will open a location Wednesday in Lockport, at 5801 S. Transit Road, near Strauss Road.

The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. 

With the addition of the Lockport center, WellNow will have 18 locations in Western New York, including three in Niagara County.

