‘Welcome to 250:’ Smiles and gratitude as Jefferson Avenue Tops reopens to public
‘Welcome to 250:’ Smiles and gratitude as Jefferson Avenue Tops reopens to public

Lecandice Durham was up past 12:30 a.m. Friday attaching shiny metallic letters to a piece of poster board at her dining room table.

When she was done, her sign read: “Welcome back, Tops. Jefferson 10 4-ever.”

She and her 14-year-old daughter, Myah, got up early to stand at the entrance to the Jefferson Avenue Tops parking lot by 6:45 a.m. to greet employees as they came in to open the store for the first time since a mass shooter killed 10 and injured three people there May 14.

Tops reopening

Myah Durham holds up a message of love at the entrance to the parking lot on the morning of the reopening of the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Durham held her sign and two red heart-shaped balloons while Myah had a sign that said “We (heart) You.” They were there to show their support when Tops, which had declined to announce a set time for reopening, quietly opened the store at 7:45 a.m.

“We watched the first employees go in and it was beautiful to see,” Durham said. “We want to show them that they are not alone and that we care. They could have gone to work anyplace else, but they still came back here after people were massacred in that store. All I can say is, ‘Wow.’”

Tops reopening

Workers from Woodsmith Fence Company remove the chain link fence surrounding the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, two months after a racist shooting.

A lot of emotions flowed Friday as Tops welcomed the first customers back to a store that has been completely remodeled, beautified and outfitted with added exits, cameras and other safety features. While a small group of people who said it was too soon to reopen protested near the parking lot, most of the customers, supporters and employees radiated positivity.

Tops reopening

Friends Mary Dawkins and Davolia Hill came together with Hill's great-granddaughter Khylie Perdue, 2, to help each other with moral support on the morning of the reopening.

“This is the best birthday ever,” said Rosalee Bishop, who has worked as a scanner at the store for 12 years and has a birthday coming up Sunday. “Today is perfect. It’s a beautiful, sunny day and we are all together as family.”

Bishop and other workers wore Tops shirts that said, “All One” and “Jefferson Strong” on the back. Associates and support staff stood at the entrance handing colorful carnations to shoppers and saying, “Welcome to 250,” the store number of that location.

The first shoppers in the store also received $100 gift cards – donated to the chain by an anonymous donor. 

Tops reopening

Carmen Solomon and Charles Davis, friends from church, embrace after bumping into each other while shopping.

Marcita Childs was one of them. “I was just going to stop and get my little Del Monte fruit cups because my doctor said I have to eat healthy snacks,” she said. “They gave me a $100 gift card to help me, and I still got extra on it. I am grateful.”

Naomi Tyler said she was amazed by the transformation of the store, including a water wall near the entry as a memorial to the victims. She stopped to thank every Tops employee she saw.

“You did a beautiful job, over and beyond,” she said. “Tops didn’t have to go the extra mile to make it this amazing. It’s unbelievable. You can walk in and almost forget what happened – not that we want to ever forget the victims, but this is a place we can all be together.”

Melissa Archer, program coordinator for the Urban League’s NY Project Hope, was staffing a red Community Counseling tent that she said would offer information on resources and counseling outside the store into next week. She said Colton RV donated a large camper parked nearby where the team can offer private counseling to anyone who needs it.

Tops reopening

Khylie Perdue, 2, plays with a flower she received as she went shopping with her great-grandmother, Davolia Hill, who came with her friend Mary Dawkins to help each other with moral support on the morning of the reopening of Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Archer was among a few dozen guests invited to preview the store Thursday. A psychiatric nurse practitioner, she said she understands how people feel coming back to the store.

“To realize that some people walked in two months ago and did not walk out, and then to walk through those same doors, is not easy,” she said. “For some, it’s going to take a minute.”

Friday morning, she said she watched one of her clients walk in with support from a community member. “The lady was terrified, but the support person told her, ‘Look at the cameras, you’re safe. This is your house.’ And the lady went in.”

Tops shopper Davolia Hill said she planned on coming to the store the first day it reopened, but grew nervous as the time came. She said she hadn’t been to a grocery store since an avowed white supremacist shooter targeted the main market in a majority Black community.

Tops reopening

Jalonda Hill, founder and president of Colored Girls Bike Too, speaks out against the reopening of the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue during a protest in front of the store.

Hill was still shaky as she exited the store with a cart full of groceries. “It’s very beautiful. It’s different,” she said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking when you go through the aisles. I was teary-eyed. But I’m sure we are going to get through this. I was scared, but when you see so much security and the support teams here, it makes you feel safe.”

“I did it!” she added. “Now I can encourage somebody else to come.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

