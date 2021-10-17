Weeks from mayoral election, Council still looking at city manager model

Other cities with managers include Sacramento, Calif.; Austin Texas; and Charlotte, N.C., Grant said. However, there is no legislation before the Council on creating such a structure in Buffalo, and any attempt to change the form of governance in the city would have to come via a citywide ballot referendum, which in practical terms is impossible to accomplish for the Nov. 2 election.

“Not saying that’s the way it is here, but just understanding when we look at the forms of government, what are some of the potential problems that could arise in these different forms of government," Grant said. "When you look at a Council/manager model, the mayor is part of the Council. The mayor still is the figurehead of the city. The mayor still is the one who represents, at that point, the interests of the city to the public, still is the one who collaborates and makes sure that the Council works together to come to what those decisions are, still reaches out to the constituents and the people of the city ... The city manager ... gets hired by the majority of Council to run the government, to make sure that the programs and services that are offered are delivered efficiently, effectively and equitably to the people and they are beholden to the Council.”