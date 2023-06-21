Two farm markets serving Buffalo's East Side are starting up to increase fresh produce options for the community affected by last year's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Key Bank, Buffalo Go Green and the Providence Farm Collective are partnering to bring a farmers market back to the Delavan-Grider Community Center every Thursday evening starting June 22.

The market will run from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Delavan center in fair weather and inside in inclement weather, said Chiwuike “Chi-Chi” Owunwanne, corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank in Western New York.

KeyBank launched the market from September 2022 through the end of the year, serving more than 700 households and prompting efforts to bring it back permanently, Owunwanne said.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission is also bringing back a farm market that didn't exist before the racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, 2022.

The commission is partnering with Buffalo Go Green on an outdoor market called Mrs. Frances Nash’s Garden Basket at Michigan and Broadway that is running from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through mid-October.