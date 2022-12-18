Weekend snowstorm leaves an imprint with winter on the way

Winter doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but there was plenty of snow to clean up from this weekend's storm.

Lake effect bands on Sunday pelted southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties as the storm shifted southward.

The snow began arriving Friday night, and as of Sunday morning, the local leader in snowfall was Eden, at 19.9 inches, according to National Weather Service data. Next came West Seneca at 19.5 inches, then Hamburg, at 18.5 inches.

BUF issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/8BzyvpVkZv — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 18, 2022

The Weather Service recorded 11.8 inches at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. Orchard Park received 15 inches, with some of that accumulation converted to televised snowballs at the Buffalo Bills game Saturday night.

The totals were a far cry from the storm that blasted the region last month and led to driving bans, but the weekend's snowfall still kept plow drivers busy.

The storm's path kept shifting on Saturday, which benefited snowfighting efforts by Buffalo's fleet of plows, said Nathan Marton, commissioner of the city's Department of Public Works.

"Instead of just sitting someplace and keep getting bombarded, the movement allowed us to keep clearing and cleaning and (getting) into side streets where we could," Marton said Sunday.

Plows were able to work on some of those side streets Saturday, while also keeping the city's main and secondary roads open, he said.

"Once it shifted south, we kind of went into cleanup mode in the north," Marton said. "Now, it's gone through the city, so we're kind of in cleanup mode in all parts of the city."

Some of the areas requiring the most attention on Sunday were streets in the southern part of the city, below Broadway.

Marton said there were some glitches with the GPS system that tracks plows' movements, but the system, overall, performed better than in the last storm.

The storm isn't over for Western New York. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Monday for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

The forecast for the Buffalo area this week starts with a mostly cloudy Monday, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

The winter solstice arrives at 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to hit a high of 35 degrees that day.

Holiday travelers will be keeping an eye on the forecast for later this week, with Christmas on Sunday. Weather forecasters say another storm is brewing that could disrupt travel in the Northeast by the weekend.

For Buffalo, the forecast high on Friday is 39 degrees, with a chance of rain and snow. The Weather Service says snow is likely for Christmas Eve on Saturday, with a high near 23 degrees.

While Sunday might have made for picturesque ice skating conditions, that wasn't to be at the Ice at Canalside. The downtown rink was closed due to equipment issues and is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.