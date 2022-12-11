 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week of holiday music ahead in M&T Bank's Fountain Plaza branch

Local school musical groups and choirs will be featured during the noon hour this week in the Fountain Plaza branch of M&T Bank at Main and Genesee streets in the Holiday Music Under the Dome concert series, which is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

Performing Monday will be the St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Swing Choir, followed by Buffalo Seminary's Semachords on Tuesday and the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts Vocal Ensemble on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring together the Sacred Heart Academy Chamber Singers and the St. Mary's School for the Deaf Sign Chorus. The final concert on Friday features the Iroquois High School Choirs. All performances run from noon to 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

