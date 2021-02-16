 Skip to main content
Wednesday vaccine clinic scrubbed in Niagara Falls because of storm
Kenan Center Arena

The main entrance of the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's Covid-19 vaccination clinic for Wednesday was canceled because bad weather prevented delivery of the vaccine.

The clinic was to be for a second dose of Moderna vaccine.

The state Health Department said Pfizer and Moderna both have faced winter weather-related delivery delays this week.

The medical center said it will contact patients to let them know that the clinic will be rescheduled for Monday.

Meanwhile, there were scattered reports of vaccine clinics being scrubbed Tuesday because of storm-related delivery failures.

Niagara County, which called off a second-dose clinic Tuesday at the Kenan Center Arena in Lockport, said it is ready to go with make-up and regularly-scheduled second-dose appointments at the same location Wednesday and Thursday.

"It will be the most we've ever done, approximately 1,400 doses in one day (Wednesday)," county Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. About 700 more second doses were scheduled for Thursday.

Stapleton said he'd like to hold a first-dose clinic soon, but he said he won't schedule it until he has vaccine.

