WECK owner Buddy Shula said Capitol attack led to putting DiPietro's show on hiatus

“I would love to have Dave back on air, but with a person from the other side of the aisle, or a podcast I am working on.”

He said he has been unable to touch base with DiPietro over the past few weeks despite many attempts. The Assemblyman also couldn’t be reached for comment for this story to respond to Shula’s comments.

“We have listeners on both sides of the issues and my desire is to bring a show in like that, where no views are silenced,” said Shula. “I am considering platforms for local government shows, including podcasting.”

Noting WECK is a local station that attracts baby boomers and seniors in Western New York, Shula said he thinks “it is important to not be one-sided, and the show was never intended to be one-sided from the minute Mr. DiPietro and I had talked about the show concept.”

“I have learned that WECK radio is a station that listeners want to escape from politics. It's a happy place on the dial. So if you like politics, WECK may not be your station, but if you like the Beatles, Elvis, Dave Clark Five, etc, WECK is your station.”

As far as DiPietro’s ratings, Shula said they “were fine, just like every other part of the station. It's not an issue about ratings."