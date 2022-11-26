Weathering the storm: Western New Yorkers rise to the occasion

A young girl who needed to get to the hospital. A rescue shelter filled with 100 hungry cats. A Canadian couple snowbound in their trailer with no heat.

The lake-effect storm that buried the Southtowns in heavy, deep snow turned ordinary incidents into life-and-death matters.

And through it, first responders, municipal workers, volunteers and kind neighbors rallied to make it through.

...

The call came in to the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company around noon Friday: A 9-year-old girl in Angola had jumped off a snowbank and broken her leg.

Normally, this would have been a routine EMS call. But with the storm in full force over the Southtowns, there was no way an ambulance could get through to her house or for her family to drive her to the hospital. Even plows were getting stuck in the heavy snow that was quickly piling up by the feet.

A team of four volunteer firefighters from Evans Center set off into the snow to help the girl.

In a major snowstorm, every call is a "multiplier," said Tiger Schmittendorf, one of the volunteer firefighters who is also the former Deputy Fire Coordinator at Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services. "It's not just the call. First, you have to figure out can you get there? How do you get there? What do you have to do to get to the house? How do you extract the people, the patient, whatever the case may be."

In one of the company's new Ford F-250 four-wheel drive utility trucks, the crew made their way to the girl's home. "We were plowing snow over the hood of the truck" to get down her street where there was so much snow a payloader got stuck just past the girl's house, Schmittendorf said.

They had managed to plow out the driveway and the firefighters carried the girl out on a cot. The initial plan was to put her in their truck, but the cot wouldn't fit. They came up with a new plan – they would put her in the back of the family's SUV and follow the firefighters' truck out to Route 5, which was about a mile away.

As they approached Route 5, the truck and the SUV got stuck in the snow and the road ahead of them was blocked by snow. Meanwhile, an ambulance was coming to meet them.

"We had to carry this girl out of the back of the family SUV that was stuck behind us and carry her over the snow because the road was blocked," Schmittendorf said.

With snow continuing to fall, the ambulance was stuck, too. The firefighters dug the ambulance out and they were finally able to get the girl to the hospital.

The mother was going to follow the ambulance, but both the SUV and the truck were stuck. "With the help of four police officers and some others, it took us an hour to get out so that the mother could continue to take care of her child," Schmittendorf said.

That was just one of the dozens of calls the firefighters went on through the storm.

They helped several stranded motorists. There were also multiple emergencies in the three mobile home parks in the area. "So many of them were without heat. The snow covered their vent pipes from their furnaces," he said.

At the Melody Meadows trailer park, Schmittendorf described how they helped one senior who was living by herself and lost her heat. The firefighters burrowed their way with shovels to get to trapped residents. They enlisted the help of a neighbor who used a snowblower to make a path and firefighter Kristan Klepp held hands with the woman to guide her to a warming shelter set up at the fire hall.

"Everybody comes together and rallies when it's needed," he said.

***

Marie Edwards was in a panic.

The founder and executive director of the Ten Lives Club cat rescue and adoption center couldn't get past the 6-foot high wall of hardened snow and ice that had been plowed in front of the Blasdell shelter's driveway.

More than 100 cats were inside. When workers had left Thursday night, they made sure to leave extra food and water for the kitties.

On Friday, no one could make it to Ten Lives. But on Saturday, Edwards, along with several volunteers, arrived at the shelter and found there was no way to get around the hard-packed wall of snow.

"You couldn't climb over it. It was impossible," Edwards said.

The cats would be running out of food soon. Cats in the infirmary needed to be given medication.

The shelter has a contract with a plow company, but the company couldn't keep up with the snow, Edwards said.

"We knew we needed a highlift to carry out the snow," she said.

Edwards took to Facebook to try to get help.

"We need our driveway to be opened up so we can get to our cats. Please anyone who can plow us out help!" Edwards pleaded on the Ten Lives Facebook page. They put out a plea to local news organizations as well.

Edwards called Erie County's Emergency Operations Center.

"Is there anything you can do to help us?" she asked.

About an hour later, a state DOT highlift arrived and began digging through the mountain of snow in the driveway. At the same time, tractor trailers that were awaiting the travel ban to be lifted formed walls on either side of the driveway to help the highlift driver see where he was going.

The shelter volunteers stood by until the truck did the bulk of the work. Next, they needed to shovel their way from the driveway to the entrance.

"We had four people shoveling us to the door. That snow was high," Edwards said.

When they finally got to the door, a feline chorus greeted them.

"They were meowing like crazy. The food was pretty much gone," she said.

Joining the volunteers were a mother and daughter who had seen the Facebook post and walked to the shelter to offer help. The whole team was busy for the next few hours cleaning up after the cats and tending to the sick ones.

"Buffalo showed their cat-itude," Edwards said. "We're grateful for the catitude that they showed. We're thankful for it."

***

John and Janet Bot and their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Reggie, were headed home to Canada after spending a month traveling around the United States in their car and teardrop trailer, staying in state parks during peak fall foliage season.

"It's a trip that we had planned in 2020 and of course the border closed. So we canceled it," said John Bot, 71, in a phone interview. They made plans again in 2021 and that didn't work either. "And then finally this year we booked exactly the same trip."

On Friday, Nov. 18, they were on the Thruway, just few hours from their home in Newmark, Ont., a town a little north of Toronto, when they learned it was closed.

They thought it was a bad accident. Google maps showed them some alternate routes and they were following a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer when, at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Versailles Plank Road in Hamburg, the truck got stuck.

"We had to stop," Bot said. "Once we stopped, there was no moving ahead."

That was about 11 a.m. Friday.

They soon saw a plow and a sheriff's vehicle come down Versailles Plank, but then those turned around.

"We didn't see anyone for a few hours. The only ones were local snowplow operators," he said.

They soon decided they'd be better off in their trailer. They also thought it might be a good idea to call 911 and let someone know their situation. Their call was dispatched through to an emergency operations center.

The phone reception was bad and the calls kept getting dropped. But a dispatcher called back. "We know where you are. We are going to get you out of there as soon as the roads are passable."

Night fell and the snow continued to pile up outside. They ran out of propane.

"It wasn't completely uncomfortable. We had lots of blankets so we took cover." Bot said he would lift the shades from time to time to check on the snow.

"The storm was just raging the whole time. The amount of snow was just unbelievable," he said.

A couple of times, neighbors from nearby came to check in on them and offered up their homes. The Bots thought it would be better to stay in their trailer in case the storm let up. And the 911 dispatcher called in to check in on them too.

Then at about 2:30 a.m., they heard the sound of snowplows. Then there was a knock on the door.

It was Hamburg Police Officer Daniel McCarthy. "Let's go," he told the Bots. He led the Bots, and little Reggie, into his police vehicle. They were following two plows, but they both kept getting stuck and having to dig each other out. McCarthy turned this car around and found another to get the Bots and their dog to the Hamburg Community Senior Center, which had been turned into an emergency warming shelter.

The Bots and Reggie would remain at the shelter until Monday morning. At first, they were among just a few people seeking refuge at the senior center.

By Saturday night, about 150 people were there, the Bots said. Also, the Red Cross was finally able to make it in and brought cots for people to sleep on. On Sunday, as the snow was being cleared, police shuttled many stranded motorists to their cars that were towed to the McKinley Mall parking lot.

At lunchtime, a group of volunteers from the Old Time Baptist Church provided everyone at the shelter with "a lovely, lovely turkey dinner," Bot said. "We were all quite touched by their generosity."

Monday morning, two brothers from Grand Island who drove in to help drove John Bot to his car and trailer, which were where he had left them. Snow had been plowed all the way up to the roof. After digging the vehicles, they drove back to the shelter and picked up Janet and Reggie – and the Bots were finally on their way back to Canada.

The Bots were so grateful for the help they received they sent an email to Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak.

"While the experience was not something we would want to replicate anytime soon I have to say that EVERYONE we dealt with did everything in their power to make us feel safe and well looked after," Bot said. "... Their professionalism, kindness and compassion will remain with us forever. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

John Bot said in the phone interview from his home a week later that he and his wife were looking through some of the photos they had taken with the people who helped them.

"We're going to frame them and put them up in our house to remember them," he said. "They meant a lot to us."